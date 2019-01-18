s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

‘It was absolute fear and panic’: Some students criticize alert system after false report of SRJC gunman

NASHELLY CHAVEZ, SUSAN MINICHIELLO AND ALEXANDRIA BORDAS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | January 18, 2019, 8:45AM
| Updated 3 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

A false report of a gunman at Santa Rosa Junior College Thursday afternoon forced the evacuation of about 100 students and employees from the school’s art building, where a room-by-room search turned up no suspect, campus police said.

It was the first time in the school’s history that campus police responded to a report of an active shooter, college officials said, and some students criticized the campus alert system for not reaching enough people and not providing enough information.

“Nothing like this has really happened before, where it was in real-time,” Police Chief Robert Brownlee said. “Our team got the message out to the community with the information that we had.”

A student in Analy Hall reported around 2:15 p.m. a relative was in the building and “coming to kill” her, campus police said. Hannah Skoonberg, an art professor, said she was with another teacher in a room on the second floor when the student came in shaking.

“She said that he was trying to kill her because she was pregnant,” Skoonberg said.

Skoonberg shut the door, and then called police.

Police rushed to the building, with the first officers arriving within a couple minutes, Brownlee said. They evacuated classes inside and searched each room for a suspect, a task that took about 10 minutes.

No gunman was found, and the department declined additional assistance from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

“After getting a clearer statement with her at that time, we made the determination that the subject was not on campus,” Brownlee said.

The student admitted to making a false report upon further questioning, and following a mental health assessment, police determined she was a safety risk to others, the department said in a news release.

The student was placed on a 72-hour mental health hold with Sonoma County Behavioral Health, where she will be evaluated further by medical professionals, Brownlee said. Her name was not released by authorities.

“Today was a trying one for SRJC, and I would like to commend our police department for their vigilance and quick action,” said Frank Chong, the college president. “I am relieved that this report turned out to be false, but at the same time am concerned for this student and I hope we can get her the help she needs.”

While there was no gunman found on campus, the incident did spark fear among students and faculty members, some who said they thought of recent mass shootings on school campuses.

Angela Stone was attending the first lab of the semester for her physiology class in nearby Baker Hall when her professor alerted students of a text he received about an active shooter on campus.

The classroom remained on lockdown for about 30 minutes with the curtains drawn, the lights off and the doors locked.

“It was absolute fear and panic,” Stone, 35, said.

Brad Bramy of San Rafael also panicked when he received a screenshot of the alert shortly after it was emailed at 2:17 p.m. from his 20-year-old daughter, an SRJC student who was on lockdown at Emeritus Hall.

The alert said to avoid Analy Hall, where police were “responding to a report of a subject with a gun,” and provided a phone number and web address for updates.

Bramy said he called the number, pressed nine for emergency information, and the recorded message he heard was an irrelevant one recorded on Oct. 18. There was no update on the school website, either.

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma’s bathtub art project elicits strong emotions
Petaluma to redo Safeway gas station hearing
Petaluma police investigate death of woman found lying in street
Coast Guard families hit hard by shutdown
Storm floods Petaluma, more rain expected

“After the lockdown lifted we had a conversation since she was upset, and I told her you cannot rely on these people to protect you when they cannot even give you updated information,” Bramy said. “That is a major failure on the school’s part and a huge gap.”

The alert system uses an online emergency notification software program, which sends text messages and emails to students. Staff also receive alerts on their work emails, and through texts if they opt in, a college spokesperson said.

In an interview, Chong said he plans to review the campus alert system to ensure it’s reliable.

“I plan to meet with the emergency operations team and do an after-action report,” Chong said. “We’re all just relieved that everybody is safe and we’re going to remain vigilant.”

Students and staff members at the adjacent Santa Rosa High School campus sheltered in place as a precaution, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.

At around 2:40 p.m., the high school resumed its usual schedule and all students were reported safe.

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma to redo Safeway gas station hearing
Activists face felony charges in case targeting Petaluma poultry farm protests
Petaluma’s bathtub art project elicits strong emotions
New app brings Sonoma County wine bottles to life
Petaluma police investigate death of woman found lying in street
Dispute over rules riles California’s legal pot market
New bill seeks cheaper, quicker path for California road projects
‘It was absolute fear and panic’: Some students criticize alert system after false report of SRJC gunman