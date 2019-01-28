s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

First Tubbs fire victims to sue PG&E will press ahead in legal fight

ANDREW BEALE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | January 28, 2019, 8:57AM
| Updated 9 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Jennifer Harvell wants her house back. And she still holds PG&E responsible for her loss.

Harvell and her husband, Wayne, were the first people among thousands of fire survivors to sue PG&E in 2017 alleging the company was responsible for causing the Tubbs fire.

Now they say that nothing has changed for them following the release Thursday of Cal Fire’s long-awaited report on the cause of the fire. State investigators determined a private electrical system next to a Calistoga-area home, and not PG&E equipment, sparked the blaze.

The Harvells’ home on Mocha Lane in Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park neighborhood went up in flames, along with more than 3,000 others in Santa Rosa. Altogether, 4,651 homes and 22 lives were lost in the inferno, the worst on record in California at the time.

“If you’re asking if we’re going to dismiss our lawsuit, we don’t have any plans to do that. You know, we lost everything we ever owned in our life. It’s just devastating to us,” Jennifer Harvell said.

The Harvells filed suit against PG&E in San Francisco Superior Court as the fire still raged on Oct. 17, 2017, a little more than a week after they lost their home in the pre-dawn hours of Oct. 9. The suit alleged that PG&E didn’t properly maintain electrical equipment and failed to clear out vegetation in the area of the fire’s origin in Napa County.

When the fire jumped Highway 101 and burned through Coffey Park — 12 miles west of where it started — the Harvells managed to save their pets and one of their three cars. Everything else was reduced to ashes. Jennifer searched the wreckage in vain for her wedding ring. The only salvageable item of note the couple did find: their son Brady Harvell’s dog tags from his tour of service in Iraq.

“We woke up at 2:15 in the morning and our house was gone by 3:00,” Jennifer Harvell said. “After a trip up to Walmart, we had a few bags in the car and we said ‘Wow, everything we own is in the backseat of our car.”

The Harvells are renting a home in Sebastopol as they wait for an insurance payment that will allow them to rebuild their home. Their Coffey Park property is still a bare lot, one of the few on their street where rebuilding has not begun.

“I haven’t decorated for Christmas, for two Christmases, because I don’t feel like I want to decorate a house that’s not mine. It’s hard to explain,” Jennifer said. “I would love to live in my house again someday and look out my window and see my same view.”

Along with their children, they were the only ones to live in the Mocha Lane home after it was built to their specifications on land they purchased three decades ago.

“We bought it when it was a dirt lot,” Jennifer said. “And now it’s a dirt lot again, 30 years later.”

The Harvells were counting on some compensation from PG&E to help them recoup their losses and move on. Harvell said she spoke with the Santa Rosa-based member of her legal team, Donald Edgar, on Thursday following the release of Cal Fire’s report. She decided afterward to press ahead with the lawsuit.

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma sex abuse case puts spotlight on unlicensed daycares
Police plan to evict people at Petaluma homeless camp
Teens flock to LumaCon in Petaluma for cosplay and fantasy games
First Tubbs fire victims to sue PG&E will press ahead in legal fight
Lagunitas goes global to tap growth of its hoppy beers

According to Edgar, the report is not admissible as evidence in a trial, and therefore will not affect the outcome of the case. He also called the report’s findings into question, pointing out that none of the exhibits referenced in the 80-page report are attached to the publicly -released version, meaning the public cannot evaluate the strength of the evidence Cal Fire used to make its determination.

“The lack of substance there is striking,” Edgar said. “The veil has been dropped and the Cal Fire report can be seen for what it is.”

The release of the report, which caused a 75 percent jump in PG&E’s stock price Thursday, may have actually helped plaintiffs like the Harvells who are suing PG&E over the Tubbs fire, Edgar said. The company has not publicly backed away from its plans to declare bankruptcy, a move that could happen as soon as this week. If it drops those plans, hundreds of liability lawsuits against the company stemming from fires in 2017 and 2018 would be free to advance.

The Cal Fire report is “going to reduce their interest rates, which is all good for the victims,” Edgar said. “If they get some semblance or some appearance of financial stability and don’t have to file bankruptcy, that’s good for us.”

Both Santa Rosa and Sonoma County have indicated they will press ahead in their lawsuits against PG&E. “We’re trying to get all the resources we can that rightfully should be coming back to the city of Santa Rosa so that we can continue our rebuild efforts,” Mayor Tom Schwedhelm said in a press conference on Friday.

Cal Fire investigators found no violations of state safety laws and did not recommend criminal charges in the Tubbs case. It rested blame with equipment on a Bennett Lane property owned by a 91-year-old woman now living in Riverside, mirroring claims PG&E had previously made in court and regulatory filings.

In its statement Thursday, PG&E said Cal Fire’s finding did not change the company’s precarious situation.

“PG&E still faces extensive litigation, significant potential liabilities and a deteriorating financial situation, which was further impaired by the recent credit agency downgrades to below investment grade,” the company stated. “Resolving the legal liabilities and financial challenges stemming from the 2017 and 2018 wildfires will be enormously complex and will require us to address multiple stakeholder interests, including thousands of wildfire victims and others who have already made claims and likely thousands of others we expect to make claims.”

Cal Fire officials were adamant in asserting the timing of the report’s release had no connection with any of the involved parties, including financially teetering PG&E.

Cal Fire Deputy Director Mark Mohler said the agency spent thousands of hours investigating the cause of the fire and the report conclusively showed PG&E was not responsible for starting the fire, he said. He shared Friday that he had not yet read the report.

“I would say …… there is no PG&E involvement in it,” he said. “The investigator was confident it was completely on the private side of the line.”

The Harvells aren’t convinced.

“I think there’s just a lot of questions still,” Jennifer Harvell said. “We still believe that PG&E is responsible for this, and that’s why we’re going to continue on.”

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma sex abuse case puts spotlight on unlicensed daycares
Police plan to evict people at Petaluma homeless camp
Teens flock to LumaCon in Petaluma for cosplay and fantasy games
Top 10 bestselling books in Petaluma
No injuries reported after plane crash-lands at Petaluma Airport
Lagunitas goes global to tap growth of its hoppy beers
Salnas to depart as St. Joseph Health-Sonoma County CEO
First Tubbs fire victims to sue PG&E will press ahead in legal fight