(1 of ) These students attended Brush School in Santa Rosa in 1939. (Sonoma County Library)
(2 of ) Manager Vern Chaney and Edith Cruz are pictured in the 1930s at Fleming’s Market, 108 N. Main St., Sebastopol. (Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(3 of ) When Prohibition ended in 1933, Sonoma County wineries were ready for business. Pictured is a Cabernet label from Fountain Grove winery in 1939. (Sonoma County Library)
(4 of ) Pictured is the Miss Sonoma County Float in the Sebastopol Apple Parade in 1939. (Sonoma County Library)
(5 of ) The intersection of Fourth and Exchange streets in Santa Rosa can be seen in this 1939 photograph. (Sonoma County Library)
(6 of ) Petaluma High School and Santa Rosa Junior College football star Robert E. Acorne poses in 1939. Acorne was a founding member of the Petaluma Leghorns semi-pro football team. (Sonoma County Library)
(7 of ) Members of the Petaluma Fire Department pose in 1939. (Sonoma County Library)
(8 of ) F. B. (Francis "Frank" Benjamin) Kingwell and his daughter take pictures at a photobooth in 1939. (Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(9 of ) Corrick’s Stationery, at 527 Fourth St. in Santa Rosa, is pictured in 1939. (Sonoma County Library)
(10 of ) The Petaluma Cooperative Creamery delivery truck parks in front of Sanderson Ford in 1939. (Sonoma County Library)
(11 of ) Children participate in the Petaluma Carnegie Library's Book Week festivities in 1939. (Sonoma County Library)
(12 of ) The Camp Fire Girls march down Main Street in Sebastopol in the 1939 Veterans Day Parade. (Sonoma County Library)
(13 of ) Members of the Gambonini family pose for a picture in Petaluma in January 1939. (Sonoma County Library)
(14 of ) Pictured is a brooder on Anna Cherrney’s Petaluma chicken egg ranch in 1939. Brooders are heated enclosures used for raising baby poultry. (Sonoma County Library)
(15 of ) Cars line the edge of Courthouse Square in 1939. (Sonoma County Library)
(16 of ) An aerial photo captures Speas Manufacturing and Distillery in Sebastopol. Speas made apple cider vinegar and distilled apple brandy. The four-story building to the right was converted into the Sebastopol Cinemas in 1993. (Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(17 of ) The Edwin C. Pendleton family is photographed out in the country in Petaluma in 1939 (Sonoma County Library)
(18 of ) The Analy High School band marches down Main Street in Sebastopol in 1939. (Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(19 of ) Three unidentified children pose in front of a car in Sebastopol in the 1930s. (Sonoma County Library)
(20 of ) A 1939 postcard from the Russian River features sunbathers and boaters. (Sonoma County Library)
(21 of ) A racing car fire is extinguished on the Sonoma County Fairgrounds track in Santa Rosa in 1939. (Sonoma County Library)
(22 of ) The Native Sons of the Golden West Drum Corps march in an Armistice Day parade down Sebastopol's Main Street in 1939. (Sonoma County Library)
(23 of ) Children read at the Petaluma Carnegie Library during Book Week in 1939. (Sonoma County Library)
(24 of ) The Regal Amber beer delivery truck parks in front of the Regal distribution facility in 1939. Regal also was a distributor for Hiram Walker & Sons, which produced whiskies, gins and cordials. (Sonoma County Library)
(25 of ) Evelyn Ransom sits on the bumper of her car in Petaluma in 1939. (Sonoma County Library)
(26 of ) The Petaluma High School violin orchestra poses in the late 1930s. (Sonoma County Library)
(27 of ) A group of women pose for a picture at Boyes Hot Springs in 1939. (Sonoma County Library)
(28 of ) General Mariano Vallejo's daughter, Luisa, exhibits her father's Indian relics in Sonoma in 1939. (Sonoma County Library)
(29 of ) Pictured is the crew of Sturgeon’s Sawmill in Sebastopol in 1939. (Sonoma County Library)
(30 of ) Little Joan Spolini holds baby chicks with June Barber at the Spolini residence in 1939. (Sonoma County Library)
(31 of ) Students from Occidental’s Meeker School pose for a portrait in 1939. (Sonoma County Library)
(34 of ) Pictured is the Korbel wine vault in Guerneville in 1939. (Sonoma County Library)
(35 of ) Pictured is Santa Rosa's Church of the One Tree, built of one redwood log, in 1939. (Sonoma County Library)