What was life like in Sonoma County in 1939?

Prunes were the top crop, bringing in $2.3 million a year. Apples followed with $1.3 million, while hops and grapes generated $645,319 and $502,400, respectively.

Gas cost 10 cents a gallon, and a new house could be purchased for about $3,800.

On the a national stage, Lou Gehrig retired from Major League Baseball after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. “Gone with the Wind” and “The Wizard of Oz” were released.

Overseas, France and the United Kingdom declared war on Germany on Sept. 3, launching World War II. Australia and New Zealand also declared war on Nazi Germany that day.

Although the United States remained neutral until 1941, the rearmament helped pull the country out of the Great Depression.

