s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Animal rights protesters take their case to court

JULIE JOHNSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | February 5, 2019, 9:35AM
| Updated 14 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

About two dozen animal welfare activists in blue T-shirts filled a Sonoma County courtroom Monday and spilled out into the hallway to show support for members of their group arrested last year on suspicion of trespassing onto a Petaluma- area poultry farm and taking chickens away.

Members of the animal rights group, Direct Action Everywhere, have staged repeated protests at Sonoma County farms where chickens and eggs are raised for food. The demonstrations, which started last year, have resulted in dozens of arrests after some activists went onto private property to, in their view, rescue chickens that appeared to be in distress.

The group’s animal welfare mission is butting up against the private property rights of farmers, who say their livelihoods are being unfairly targeted by a group opposed to raising animals for food.

Local ranchers said they are feeling threatened by the tactics of an activist group willing to trespass onto private property and take animals while risking the spread of disease.

With 21 activists facing a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges, Direct Action Everywhere’s public demonstrations have increasingly spread into the hallways of Sonoma County’s courthouse in Santa Rosa.

“Our mission is to show the public what’s happening behind these closed doors and help people make decisions,” said Wayne Hsiung, 37, a tax attorney from Berkeley and a leader within the group’s Bay Area chapter. “Our democracy can’t live without transparency. ... When we expose cruelty in factory farms and slaughterhouses, we do that with the public interest at heart.”

On Monday, activists Jon Frohnmayer, 34, and Rachel Ziegler, 26, both of Berkeley, pleaded not guilty in Sonoma County Superior Court to a total of 12 crimes, including four counts of second-degree commercial burglary and one of theft of domestic fowl. Convictions could bring a maximum sentence of seven years in jail or, at minimum, probation, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Their preliminary hearing will take place May 23 and 24, coming on the heels of another preliminary hearing for other protesters, including Hsiung, scheduled to start May 3.

After Monday’s appearance, members of the group crowded into the front lobby of the District Attorney’s Office, where they tried to get an appointment with top prosecutor Jill Ravitch.

An office representative turned the group away after accepting a letter for Ravitch imploring her office to meet with them and hear their concerns about animal conditions.

“We have videos and photographs from farms in Sonoma County that show baby chicks who are so sick and injured they cannot stand to reach food and water, hens who are trapped in wire cages for their entire lives, and birds who are cannibalizing each other due to stress and confinement,” the letter states.

Ethical rules set by the State Bar of California prohibit prosecutors from meeting with defendants without their attorneys, so it would have been improper for Ravitch to meet with them, District Attorney spokesman Brian Staebell said.

The group then left the courthouse and drove south to Petaluma, where they briefly demonstrated outside a poultry processing business on Lakeville Highway.

Last year, Frohnmayer and Ziegler were arrested at one of the large protests that drew about 500 people May 29 to Liberty Road egg producer Weber Family Farms. The group also staged a demonstration in July at Petaluma Farms, an egg farm, and again in September at McCoy Poultry Services.

Most Popular Stories
Snow blankets hills around Petaluma
Proposed marathon would shut down Hwy. 1 along Sonoma Coast
Animal rights protesters take their case to court
Broken water pipe at Casa Grande High School sends students home early
Petaluma and Casa girls end regular season with wins

Mike Weber, a fourth-generation partner with his brother in Weber Family Farms, said the series of larger demonstrations and surveillance missions have put many local farmers on edge. Weber defended his farm’s operations, which puts eggs within about two days of laying on the shelves of Northern California food sellers.

“This isn’t about animal welfare — our animal welfare is outstanding,” Weber said. “This is about animal rights and the belief in their mind that humans shouldn’t have anything to do with animals, shouldn’t consume them.”

Most Popular Stories
Snow blankets hills around Petaluma
Petaluma and Casa girls end regular season with wins
Siebels’ slam highlights Gauchos’ final home game
Overtime loss at Sonoma, fall to league champs end Petaluma season
Broken water pipe at Casa Grande High School sends students home early
Proposed marathon would shut down Hwy. 1 along Sonoma Coast
Animal rights protesters take their case to court
How to eat your way through Petaluma this winter