New Petaluma city manager takes the reins

If there’s an archetype for the modern city manager, Peggy Flynn doesn’t mind being a little different.

While most come from a finance or planning background, Flynn’s began in journalism and communications, coupled with an ever-growing affinity for local government.

As Flynn, 52, settled into her office at Petaluma City Hall this week as the new city manager, following recent retiree John Brown after a decade as the top unelected official, her first priority is launching the kind of public engagement campaigns that have marked her career as a public servant.

“My philosophy is we work for you. We work for the residents and businesses here,” Flynn said. “We need to have that two-way (discussion) and we need to know what’s going on. I know that’s the council’s priority and I know that’s my priority. I know staff is excited, too.

“It’s government for the people and by the people, and how do you get people excited about government, and understanding very complex issues.”

Flynn was selected by the city council and a subcommittee tasked with finding the successor to Brown after his retirement in November. The city contracted with a recruiting firm, Wendi Brown Creative Partners, to conduct a nationwide search that took four months to complete.

In the end, it turned out the ideal candidate was living on a small, Chileno Valley cattle ranch in southwest Petaluma, working as the assistant city manager in Novato.

Petaluma Assistant City Manager Scott Brodhun served in an interim role until Flynn took over Monday morning.

“She refers to this as her dream job, and I think that will be really helpful to see that enthusiasm about serving the community in Petaluma,” said Brodhun, who has worked in the city manager’s office since 2009. “That’s critical, and Peggy’s positive communication skills are already readily apparent. Her willingness to be responsive to staff, to the community will really support an effective delivery of services.”

Flynn was born in Denver and raised in Bloomington, Ill. She attended Illinois State for undergrad but later pursued a change of scenery after a divorce shifted her focus to her 3-year-old son. She packed their things and moved out west, enrolling in San Jose State where she majored in journalism and minored in political science.

It was a local politics course that inspired Flynn to start exploring how effective outreach could help demystify public agencies, she said. She leveraged an internship with the San Jose Redevelopment Agency into a full-time position, and even turned down a master’s fellowship opportunity to start her career right away.

Flynn was an integral part of connecting the state’s largest redevelopment agency to its local constituency. She helped launch the Strong Neighborhoods Initiative Program, which helped thousands of residents get behind a $250 million revitalization project that transformed a third of San Jose’s suburban districts.

She opened a downtown information center on the first floor of the agency’s building and invited residents to come in and ask every question they had about government. They were the first RDA to start putting meeting agendas online – even before the local city council did, she said.

“It was a dynamic organization and a dynamic time, and it was a great place to cut my teeth into communications and government,” Flynn said. “I’ve still never had a boring day ever in my career.”