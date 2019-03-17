Saying farewell to Two Rock craft store

(1 of ) Graham Country Crafts will be closing in April. The store, owned and operated by Carl and Helen Graham since 1971, was a staple for locals who wanted to buy craft supplies, says Helen (pictured at the front of the store). (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(3 of ) Lotte Popken of San Rafael looks for items for her kids' art classes at Graham Country Crafts. Helen and Carl Graham, the proprietors are retiring and the store, located on a farm in West Petaluma is closing in April after 48 years.
(4 of ) Kathi Flores of Santa Rosa paints a ceramic sailboat during one of the weekly art classes conducted at Graham Country Crafts in West Petaluma. The store, a beloved local institution for almost 50 years, will be closing in April. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(7 of ) Holly Sharpe of Sebastapol, browses the aisles at Graham Country Crafts in West Petaluma. The store, owned and operated by Carl and Helen Graham since 1971, was a staple for locals who wanted to buy craft supplies, is closing in April. They are offering 75% off all merchandise as they liquidate and prepare to close. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(9 of ) Graham Country Crafts will be closing in April. The store, owned and operated by Carl and Helen Graham since 1971, was a staple for locals who wanted to buy craft supplies. The store is a converted barn and much of the inventory was stored upstairs. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(11 of ) Graham Country Crafts will be closing in April. The store, owned and operated by Carl and Helen Graham since 1971, was a staple for locals who wanted to buy craft supplies. Carl was a carpenter and loved wood working, often handmaking the wooden crafts in the store. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(12 of ) Graham Country Crafts will be closing in April. The store, owned and operated by Carl and Helen Graham since 1971, was a staple for locals who wanted to buy craft supplies. The store is a converted barn and much of the inventory was stored upstairs. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(15 of ) Graham Country Crafts will be closing in April. The store, owned and operated by Carl and Helen Graham since 1971, was a staple for locals who wanted to buy craft supplies. They are offering 75% off all merchandise as they liquidate and prepare to close. They also held weekly arts and crafts classes.
(16 of ) Graham Country Crafts will be closing in April. The store, owned and operated by Carl and Helen Graham since 1971, was a staple for locals who wanted to buy craft supplies. Instead of computerized inventory, they used handmade signs behind the counter to locate prices of their merchandise. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(17 of ) Graham Country Crafts will be closing in April. The store, owned and operated by Carl and Helen Graham since 1971, was a staple for locals who wanted to buy craft supplies. They are offering 75% off all merchandise as they liquidate and prepare to close. They also held weekly arts and crafts classes.
(18 of ) Graham Country Crafts will be closing in April. The store, owned and operated by Carl and Helen Graham since 1971, was a staple for locals who wanted to buy craft supplies. They are offering 75% off all merchandise as they liquidate and prepare to close. They also held weekly arts and crafts classes.
(19 of ) Graham Country Crafts will be closing in April. The store, owned and operated by Carl and Helen Graham since 1971, was a staple for locals who wanted to buy craft supplies. Helen and her dogs, Lily and Buddy, hang out at the front of the store. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
