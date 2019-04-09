Drop off your food donations at the Petaluma Library

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 9, 2019, 1:35PM

Donations of non-perishable foods, along with other items, are being sought April 8 through 26. The Sonoma County Junior Committee on Human Rights, made up of local high school students, is hosting the event for the benefit of homeless people who live in Sonoma County.

The group is specifically looking for canned soups with pull-top lids, juice boxes and other contained drinks, granola and protein bars, crackers with cheese or peanut butter, beef jerky and reusable water bottles.

In addition to food, the group is also collecting hygiene and comforts items like toothbrushes and toothpaste, socks, deodorant, soap, no-rinse shampoo, hand warmers, gloves, tissues, chapstick, band aids and feminine hygiene products.

All donations can be brought to the Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive.

