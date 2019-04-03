Burning Man party for PEF

On Friday night, supporters of the Petaluma Educational Foundation enjoyed unusual access to play among metal and fire at Reared in Steel. As the studio of artist Kevin Clark, the property draws plenty of eyes from those passing by, who marvel at the weird and whimsical creations he builds for Burning Man. Clark occasionally opens the doors for the sake of a good cause, allowing spectators to see his massive works of art up close. Ticket-holders also enjoyed circus performances, belly dancing and an array of food and drink.