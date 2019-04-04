Restaurant news: Bagel shop coming, but no Sol Food yet in Petaluma

I had the pleasure of making the acquaintance of The Bagel Mill’s chef and owner, Glenda Dougherty. The Bagel Mill is currently under construction in the space on Western Avenue right around the corner from Petaluma Market. Glenda lives in Petlauma and co-founded Red Dog Baking Co., which started selling at farmers markets back in 2017, as well as selling bagels at the Shed and making desserts for the Shuckery. She mills her own flour and plans to make authentic New York City-style bagels, which means they are boiled and then baked, which is what makes NYC bagels so chewy and delicious. Construction has been a little slower than planned, but Glenda hopes to be serving Petaluma fresh bagels, among other things, in about eight weeks. I was encouraged to hear that Glenda is being mentored through the process of opening her place by none other than Jaz from the Shuckery and Andrea from Stockhome. Glenda could not be in better hands as both those restaurateurs seem to know what they are doing and what Petalumans want. Stay tuned for more as I have been invited to visit them during construction. In the meantime, you can follow them on their Facebook page.

Sol Food does not appear to be making the jump to Petaluma, at least not at present. Although their name was listed on a permit filed with the city to split up the old Chicken Pharm property, they seem to have passed on the deal.