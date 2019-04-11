Scene’s from the inaugural Sips and Bites at the Petaluma Woman’s Club

Marking its first year, Sips and Bites at the Petaluma Woman’s Club offered an excellent array of Petaluma food and drink producers. The club smartly offered two separate “seatings,” which helped ensure the room never felt overcrowded and guest did not have to wait in line to sample and speak with the vendors.

From savory bites courtesy of Stockhome, Chili Joe’s, Quinua, Lombardi’s, Palms Grill, Red Brick, McEvoy Ranch, Alfredo’s and Preferred Sonoma Caterers to sweet bites from Mariposa Ice Creamery, Petaluma Pie Company, Dunkin Donuts, Mama G’s Kitchen and Bright Bear Bakery, it was tempting to do the rounds multiple times. And to wet our whistles, Adobe Road Winery poured both a red and white and the collective at Denman Ranch was well represented with sips from Pansey Valley, Sonoma Apertif and Acre and Spade Cider. Every one of the event participants also offers catering. Yes, even Stockhome and Mariposa Ice Creamery, both of which I have heard are excellent additions at any party.

I always like Adobe’s wines, and it was fun to get to taste Sonoma Apertif’s Strawberry and Basil, which although high in alcohol at roughly 18 percent, was quite smooth. I have been wanting to try Acre and Spade, too, and found their flagship cider to be right up my alley. Although I usually don’t appreciate drinks with a dry finish, this one is semi-dry and balances against the tartness of the apples. And the brand’s industrial logo is very cool.

For dessert, the pièce de résistance were two “Awesome Affogatos” collaborations from Mariposa Ice Creamery and Sonoma Coast Spirits. Traditionally a coffee-based dessert, the first was SCS’s Lemon Drop Craft Cocktail over raspberry cheesecake ice cream, topped with whipped cream and lemon cookie crumble. The second, which has become semi-famous around Petaluma, was SCS’s Espresso Vodka over Mariposa’s Coffee Caramel Crunch ice cream, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

Proceeds from this event benefited both Mentor Me and the maintenance fund for the Petaluma Woman’s Club’s historic Brainerd Jones building, which is available for special event rentals.