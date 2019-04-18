Sonoma County Easter memories now and then

JANET BALICKI WEBER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 18, 2019, 7:51AM
Updated 8 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Easter Sunday brings fond memories for Sonoma County Catholics. Generations of families celebrate with Sunday mass, egg hunts, chocolate baskets and family feasts.

The traditions of Easter are filled with history and tradition. Churches are decorated for the holidays with elaborate floral displays that symbolize rebirth. The traditional Easter lily is believed to have grown in the Garden of Gethsemane, the site of Jesus’ arrest. Other Easter flowers including pussy willows, daffodils, and red tulips symbolize the blood of Christ.

The Easter egg interweaves pagan fertility symbols with Catholic emblems of rebirth and renewal. On Easter Sunday children hunt for chocolate, plastic or hardboiled eggs decorated and distributed by a mythical Easter bunny. The rabbit, with its amazing ability to reproduce, is also a symbol of new life.

Click through our gallery above to see images of Sonoma County residents now and then celebrating Easter.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine