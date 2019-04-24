13 places to get dinner and a show in Petaluma

Petaluma’s restaurant scene seems to keep growing, with more options than ever before. To set themselves apart, more and more restaurants are offering live music to keep customers entertained while dining. While these musical calendars come with lot of flux, here are 13 places where diners can find some live entertainment alongside a full meal, not just bar bites.

Aqus Café

With music scheduled multiple days a week, Aqus is likely the most reliable place to find an intimate, live show in town. For a real community experience, head over for the monthly Celtic/Irish jam session. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the cafe also offers an excellent selection of local beers and wines.

Address: 189 H St., Petaluma.

Music calendar: aqus.com/calendar

The Big Easy

Recently reopened, The Big Easy has been busy getting a new set of acts lined up for the summer. With its low ceilings and red velvet curtain, this place feels more like a 1920s jazz club. The full menu of neighboring restaurant Speakeasy is available to nibble while you listen.

Address: 128 American Alley, Petaluma

Music calendar: bigeasypetaluma.com/calendar

The Block – Petaluma

The Block offers events most days of the week, with bingo on Wednesday and trivia every Thursday. But Friday and Saturday are all about the live music with bands on stage from 6 to 9 p.m. With a range of seating options, diners can pick how close to the action they want to sit.

Address: 20 Grey St., Petaluma

Music calendar: theblockpetaluma.com (click on “Happenings”)

Brewsters Beer Garden

Now that the sun is shining again, Brewsters is making music a staple of its menu on Thursday and Friday evenings, and Saturday afternoon and evening. The stage is nicely placed to the side, so it’s still possible to have a conversation while enjoying regional acts.

Address: 229 Water St., Petaluma

Music calendar: brewstersbeergarden.com/calendar

Brixx Pizzeria

While it’s best known for thin-crust pizza, this restaurant has also become a regular performance place for area musicians. It’s best to follow Brixx on social media to keep up with its live music offerings, since an online calendar isn’t available.

Address: 16 Kentucky St.

Music calendar: Not available

Lagunitas Beer Sanctuary

This brewery may actually be better equipped for concerts these days, with multiple stages and professional sound systems in place. Better yet? Many of the musical events also benefit local charities.

Address: 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma

Music calendar: lagunitas.com/music

Pongo’s Kitchen and Tap

Pongo’s menu fuses a wide range of flavors, and the same can be said for its music offerings. While the tighter venue doesn’t have space for a big band, you can find a wide range of singer-songwriters, from local high school students to seasoned professionals.

Address: 701 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, suite C8, Petaluma

Music calendar: pongospetaluma.com/events

Ray’s Deli

The online calendar isn’t updated often, but you can find a regular selection of singers every Wednesday during open mic from 6 to 9 p.m. Grab a sandwich and a beer to enjoy in the close-knit corner where performances take place.

Address: 900 Western Ave., Petaluma

Music calendar: rays-deli.com/events