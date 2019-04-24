13 places to get dinner and a show in Petaluma

EMILY CHARRIER
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 23, 2019, 5:29PM

Petaluma’s restaurant scene seems to keep growing, with more options than ever before. To set themselves apart, more and more restaurants are offering live music to keep customers entertained while dining. While these musical calendars come with lot of flux, here are 13 places where diners can find some live entertainment alongside a full meal, not just bar bites.

Aqus Café

With music scheduled multiple days a week, Aqus is likely the most reliable place to find an intimate, live show in town. For a real community experience, head over for the monthly Celtic/Irish jam session. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the cafe also offers an excellent selection of local beers and wines.

Address: 189 H St., Petaluma.

Music calendar: aqus.com/calendar

The Big Easy

Recently reopened, The Big Easy has been busy getting a new set of acts lined up for the summer. With its low ceilings and red velvet curtain, this place feels more like a 1920s jazz club. The full menu of neighboring restaurant Speakeasy is available to nibble while you listen.

Address: 128 American Alley, Petaluma

Music calendar: bigeasypetaluma.com/calendar

The Block – Petaluma

The Block offers events most days of the week, with bingo on Wednesday and trivia every Thursday. But Friday and Saturday are all about the live music with bands on stage from 6 to 9 p.m. With a range of seating options, diners can pick how close to the action they want to sit.

Address: 20 Grey St., Petaluma

Music calendar: theblockpetaluma.com (click on “Happenings”)

Brewsters Beer Garden

Now that the sun is shining again, Brewsters is making music a staple of its menu on Thursday and Friday evenings, and Saturday afternoon and evening. The stage is nicely placed to the side, so it’s still possible to have a conversation while enjoying regional acts.

Address: 229 Water St., Petaluma

Music calendar: brewstersbeergarden.com/calendar

Brixx Pizzeria

While it’s best known for thin-crust pizza, this restaurant has also become a regular performance place for area musicians. It’s best to follow Brixx on social media to keep up with its live music offerings, since an online calendar isn’t available.

Address: 16 Kentucky St.

Music calendar: Not available

Lagunitas Beer Sanctuary

This brewery may actually be better equipped for concerts these days, with multiple stages and professional sound systems in place. Better yet? Many of the musical events also benefit local charities.

Address: 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma

Music calendar: lagunitas.com/music

Pongo’s Kitchen and Tap

Pongo’s menu fuses a wide range of flavors, and the same can be said for its music offerings. While the tighter venue doesn’t have space for a big band, you can find a wide range of singer-songwriters, from local high school students to seasoned professionals.

Address: 701 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, suite C8, Petaluma

Music calendar: pongospetaluma.com/events

Ray’s Deli

The online calendar isn’t updated often, but you can find a regular selection of singers every Wednesday during open mic from 6 to 9 p.m. Grab a sandwich and a beer to enjoy in the close-knit corner where performances take place.

Address: 900 Western Ave., Petaluma

Music calendar: rays-deli.com/events

River Front Café

While new to the Petaluma scene, its sweeping deck gives the River Front Café a perfect venue for live music. Although music is not offered every week, keep an eye on the calendar for upcoming shows that pair Mediterranean music with the café’s eclectic menu.

Address: 224 B St., Petaluma

Music calendar: riverfront.cafe/music

Rosen’s 256 North

The large size of this venue makes it a dreamy destination for regional performers, since they have the room to move around. The restaurant offers music two or three nights a week, ranging from classic rock to bluegrass to swing.

Address: 256 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma

Music calendar: 256north.com/new-events

Twin Oaks Roadhouse

Owner Dean Biersch has made music a major feature of all of his restaurants, and Twin Oaks is no exception. Everything from line dancing to local jazz can be paired with the extensive beer and food menu.

Address: 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove

Music calendar: wl.seetickets.us/TwinOaks

Volpi’s Ristorante and Bar

You can’t really call yourself a Petaluman until John Volpi has serenaded you with his accordion. While his schedule can’t be predicted, he’s enough of a regular in the storied back bar that it’s worth lingering until you hear Volpi starting up the old squeezebox.

Address: 124 Washington St., Petaluma

Music calendar: Not available

Willowbrook Ale House

One of Petaluma’s oldest watering holes is also home to a thriving local music scene. The food menu is limited, mostly focused on pub fare like burgers, but the drinks are cold and the place is packed with pool tables. Look to social media for upcoming shows, as Willowbrook doesn’t have a website.

Address: 3600 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma

Music calendar: Not available

