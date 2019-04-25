Police log April 17 to April 23

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, April 17

1:18 a.m.: Anthony R. Smith, 33, of Petaluma was cited at 246 Petaluma Blvd. N. for a bench warrant.

1:42 a.m.: Jacob P. Joerger, 27, of Petaluma was arrested at the intersection of N. McDowell Boulevard and E. Washington Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.

12:02 p.m.: Brittney N. Newby, 26, of Petaluma was cited at the intersection of Bodega Avenue and Park Avenue for driving with a suspended license.

8:35 p.m.: Adam D. Nicol, 45, of Petaluma was arrested at 1405 Sarkesian Dr. for a bench warrant.

Thursday, April 18

12:07 a.m.: Brittany M. Nallfried, 27, identified as a transient, was arrested at 333 N. McDowell Blvd. for obstructing a peace officer, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

12:25 a.m.: James R. Schroeder, 34, of Petaluma was arrested at the intersection of 2nd Street and H Street for a bench warrant.

5:41 p.m.: Jeffrey L. Butler, 35, identified as a transient, was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard N. for possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

8:45 p.m.: Anna M. Herger, 71, of Petaluma was arrested at 100 Petaluma Blvd. N. for possession of a narcotic, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and a bench warrant.

Friday, April 19

12:01 a.m.: Valerie E. Anton, 43, of Petaluma was cited at 939 Lakeville St. for driving with a suspended license.

2:26 a.m.: Belinda L. Wallace, 47, of Vallejo was cited at the intersection of Old Redwood Highway and Redwood Way for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

3:09 a.m.: Brian J. Harp, 41, of San Francisco was arrested at the intersection of Old Redwood Highway and Redwood Way for giving false information to a peace officer and a felony outside warrant.

8:16 a.m.: Antonio S. Arreola, 56, of Petaluma was cited at 4246 Petaluma Blvd. N. for placing a pollutant near state waters.

8:16 a.m.: Nazario R. Anaya, 46, of Petaluma was cited at 4246 Petaluma Blvd. N. for placing a pollutant near state waters.

8:44 a.m.: Christopher J. Stackpole, 37, of Petaluma was cited at the intersection of Arlington Drive and Burlington Drive for placing a pollutant near state waters.

10:45 a.m.: Moises Langoatilano, 24, of Cotati was cited at the intersection of Corona Road and Petaluma Boulevard N. for driving with a suspended license.

2:20 p.m.: Todd L. Naus, 34, of Petaluma was arrested at the intersection of Burlington Drive and Lynch Creek Trail for trespassing and a bench warrant.

6:31 p.m.: Sarah N. Vittelli, 34, of Rohnert Park was arrested on Redwood Drive for domestic battery.

9:29 p.m.: Mary A. McSweeney, 61, of Petaluma was arrested at the intersection of N. McDowell Boulevard and E. Washington Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.