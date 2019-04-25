Police log April 17 to April 23

April 25, 2019

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, April 17

1:18 a.m.: Anthony R. Smith, 33, of Petaluma was cited at 246 Petaluma Blvd. N. for a bench warrant.

1:42 a.m.: Jacob P. Joerger, 27, of Petaluma was arrested at the intersection of N. McDowell Boulevard and E. Washington Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.

12:02 p.m.: Brittney N. Newby, 26, of Petaluma was cited at the intersection of Bodega Avenue and Park Avenue for driving with a suspended license.

8:35 p.m.: Adam D. Nicol, 45, of Petaluma was arrested at 1405 Sarkesian Dr. for a bench warrant.

Thursday, April 18

12:07 a.m.: Brittany M. Nallfried, 27, identified as a transient, was arrested at 333 N. McDowell Blvd. for obstructing a peace officer, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

12:25 a.m.: James R. Schroeder, 34, of Petaluma was arrested at the intersection of 2nd Street and H Street for a bench warrant.

5:41 p.m.: Jeffrey L. Butler, 35, identified as a transient, was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard N. for possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

8:45 p.m.: Anna M. Herger, 71, of Petaluma was arrested at 100 Petaluma Blvd. N. for possession of a narcotic, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and a bench warrant.

Friday, April 19

12:01 a.m.: Valerie E. Anton, 43, of Petaluma was cited at 939 Lakeville St. for driving with a suspended license.

2:26 a.m.: Belinda L. Wallace, 47, of Vallejo was cited at the intersection of Old Redwood Highway and Redwood Way for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

3:09 a.m.: Brian J. Harp, 41, of San Francisco was arrested at the intersection of Old Redwood Highway and Redwood Way for giving false information to a peace officer and a felony outside warrant.

8:16 a.m.: Antonio S. Arreola, 56, of Petaluma was cited at 4246 Petaluma Blvd. N. for placing a pollutant near state waters.

8:16 a.m.: Nazario R. Anaya, 46, of Petaluma was cited at 4246 Petaluma Blvd. N. for placing a pollutant near state waters.

8:44 a.m.: Christopher J. Stackpole, 37, of Petaluma was cited at the intersection of Arlington Drive and Burlington Drive for placing a pollutant near state waters.

10:45 a.m.: Moises Langoatilano, 24, of Cotati was cited at the intersection of Corona Road and Petaluma Boulevard N. for driving with a suspended license.

2:20 p.m.: Todd L. Naus, 34, of Petaluma was arrested at the intersection of Burlington Drive and Lynch Creek Trail for trespassing and a bench warrant.

6:31 p.m.: Sarah N. Vittelli, 34, of Rohnert Park was arrested on Redwood Drive for domestic battery.

9:29 p.m.: Mary A. McSweeney, 61, of Petaluma was arrested at the intersection of N. McDowell Boulevard and E. Washington Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.

9:35 p.m.: Tyler J. Vonrembow, 28, of Cameron Park was arrested at 401 Kenilworth Dr. for possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools.

Saturday, April 20

12:14 a.m.: Kelly M. Osias, 24, of Petaluma was arrested at 1755 Emmy Way for a bench warrant.

1:20 a.m.: Abhijay Aggarwal, 22, of Petaluma was arrested at the intersection of Maria Drive and E. Washington Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.

8:41 a.m.: Luis F. Barajas, 39, of Petaluma was arrested at 1161 Lakeville Cir. For an outside warrant.

2:05 p.m.: Edgar L. Cook Jr., 58, of Petaluma was arrested at 201 Washington St. for a bench warrant and outside warrant.

6:44 p.m.: Tyler A. Elliott, 25, of Petaluma was arrested at 157 N. McDowell Blvd. for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

7:22 p.m.: Karen P. Mahoney-Trujillo, 63, of Santa Rosa was cited at 322 Lakeville St. for violation of probation, driving with a license suspended due to a DUI and operating a vehicle without an interlock device.

8:24 p.m.: Oswald A. Gallegos, 23, of Petaluma was arrested at the intersection of E. Washington Street and Weller Street for a bench warrant.

11:19 p.m.: Vanessa J. Beckett, 41, of Petaluma was arrested on Kearny Street for domestic battery.

Sunday, April 21

12:36 a.m.: Jason Aybar, 31, of Petaluma was cited at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Pepperwood Lane for driving under the influence of alcohol.

1:06 a.m.: Feliciano Lopez, 50, identified as homeless, was arrested at 246 Petaluma Blvd. N. for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, felony possession of a nunchaku, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, and violation of probation.

1:55 a.m.: Troy L. Gaynier, 28, was arrested at 140 Kentucky St. for public intoxication.

8:43 a.m.: Jennifer L. Sherbourne, 48, of West Sacramento was arrested on Baywood Drive for domestic battery and violation of probation.

11:27 a.m.: Steven L. Valenti, 40, of Petaluma was cited at 2200 Petaluma Blvd. N. for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

10:33 p.m.: Thomas J. Norton, 31, of Santa Rosa was cited at 1010 N. McDowell Blvd. for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

10:48 p.m.: Jonathan P. Rackerby, 23, of Santa Rosa was arrested at 100 Fairgrounds Dr. for a bench warrant.

11:07 p.m.: Luke A. Walker, 36, identified as a transient, was arrested at 205 W. Payran St. for a bench warrant.

11:43 p.m.: Paula A. Valim, 39, of Petaluma was arrested at 400 N. McDowell Blvd. for driving under the influence of drugs and felony violation of probation.

Monday, April 22

9:41 a.m.: William B. Sielsky, 41, identified as homeless, was arrested at 1000 Madrone Ln. for providing false identification to specific peace officers, felony receipt of known stolen property, a probation warrant, possession of burglary tools and an outside warrant.

11:30 a.m.: William H. Fegette III, 54, of Novato was cited at 401 Kenilworth Dr. for an outside warrant.

6:11 p.m.: Uriel A. Cruz, 23, of Petaluma was arrested at the intersection of Lindberg Lane and Payran Street for possession of marijuana while driving and failure to obey peace officers.

9:10 p.m.: Victor H. Johnsen, 33, of Petaluma was arrested at 20 E. Washington St. for obstructing an executive officer, a felony, and obstructing a peace officer.

11:49 p.m.: Santos A. Lopez, 24, of Fairfield was arrested at the intersection of Petaluma Boulevard N. and Stony Point Road for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Tuesday, April 23

There were no arrests to report.

