Petaluma celebrates Butter and Egg Days
More than 20,000 people flocked to downtown Petaluma for the annual Butter & Egg Days celebration of the city’s agrarian roots. The parade this year coincided with the 50th anniversary of Clo the cow, Clover Sonoma’s cartoon mascot.
Playing off the Clover-inspired pun theme, many of the 124 parade floats incorporated clever signs. Petaluma City Schools, which won the Sweepstakes award for best use of theme, marched alongside robotic cars displaying signs such as “Leaning Tower of Pizza,” and a Vegas pun “Welcome to Lost Wages.”
Other award winners included:
HIGH SCHOOL MARCHING BAND
First Place
Petaluma High School
Second Place
Casa Grande High School
JR. HIGH SCHOOL MARCHING BAND
First Place
Petaluma Junior High School
Second Place
Kenilworth Junior High School
BAND - OTHER
First Place
Cotati Accordion Festival
FLOAT - NON-COMMERCIAL
First Place – Golden Hammer Award (Best Built)
Petaluma Garden Club
Second Place
Sonoma County Beekeepers
FLOAT – COMMERCIAL/BUSINESS
First Place
Clover Sonoma
Second Place
Lagunitas Brewing Company
ANTIQUE OR CLASSIC CAR (25+YEARS OLD)– NON-COMMERCIAL
First Place
COTS
Second Place – Ribbon
Petaluma Arts Center
ANTIQUE OR CLASSIC CAR (25+YEARS OLD) –COMMERCIAL
First Place
Petaluma Grocery Outlet
Second Place
Straus Family Creamery
FIRE ENGINE
First Place
San Antonio Volunteer Fire Department
Second Place
Wilmar Fire Department
NOVELTY/SPECIALTY UNIT – NON-COMMERCIAL
First Place
Two Rock Elementary Bobcats Cheer Team
Second Place
Paquiyollotzin, Ballet Folklorico of Petaluma
NOVELTY/SPECIALTY UNIT – COMMERCIAL
First Place
Nordquist Dance Studio
Second Place
Schafers ATA Martial Arts
VETERANS GROUP
First Place
Santa Rosa Marine Corps League - Detachment #686
Second Place
Vietnam Veterans of America - Chapter 563
COSTUMED MARCHING GROUP – NON-COMMERCIAL
First Place
The Libraries of Petaluma
Second Place
North Bay Performing Arts-Contessi Ballet
COSTUMED MARCHING GROUP – COMMERCIAL
First Place
Raley’s
EQUESTRIAN – NON-COMMERCIAL
First Place
Petaluma Junior Riding Club
EQUESTRIAN CLEAN-UP CREW
Best Pooper Scoopers
Petaluma Junior Riding Club
SPECIAL AWARDS
SWEEPSTAKES AWARD
Most Outstanding Use of Theme
Petaluma City Schools
HELEN PUTNAM AWARD
Most Entertaining/Use of Historical Theme
Ghilotti Construction Company
JUDGES SPECIAL AWARD
Most Unique/Entertaining Entry
Edible Hatters & Food for Thought