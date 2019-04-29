Petaluma celebrates Butter and Egg Days

More than 20,000 people flocked to downtown Petaluma for the annual Butter & Egg Days celebration of the city’s agrarian roots. The parade this year coincided with the 50th anniversary of Clo the cow, Clover Sonoma’s cartoon mascot.

Playing off the Clover-inspired pun theme, many of the 124 parade floats incorporated clever signs. Petaluma City Schools, which won the Sweepstakes award for best use of theme, marched alongside robotic cars displaying signs such as “Leaning Tower of Pizza,” and a Vegas pun “Welcome to Lost Wages.”

Other award winners included:

HIGH SCHOOL MARCHING BAND

First Place

Petaluma High School

Second Place

Casa Grande High School

JR. HIGH SCHOOL MARCHING BAND

First Place

Petaluma Junior High School

Second Place

Kenilworth Junior High School

BAND - OTHER

First Place

Cotati Accordion Festival

FLOAT - NON-COMMERCIAL

First Place – Golden Hammer Award (Best Built)

Petaluma Garden Club

Second Place

Sonoma County Beekeepers

FLOAT – COMMERCIAL/BUSINESS

First Place

Clover Sonoma

Second Place

Lagunitas Brewing Company

ANTIQUE OR CLASSIC CAR (25+YEARS OLD)– NON-COMMERCIAL

First Place

COTS

Second Place – Ribbon

Petaluma Arts Center

ANTIQUE OR CLASSIC CAR (25+YEARS OLD) –COMMERCIAL

First Place

Petaluma Grocery Outlet

Second Place

Straus Family Creamery

FIRE ENGINE

First Place

San Antonio Volunteer Fire Department

Second Place

Wilmar Fire Department

NOVELTY/SPECIALTY UNIT – NON-COMMERCIAL

First Place

Two Rock Elementary Bobcats Cheer Team

Second Place

Paquiyollotzin, Ballet Folklorico of Petaluma

NOVELTY/SPECIALTY UNIT – COMMERCIAL

First Place

Nordquist Dance Studio

Second Place

Schafers ATA Martial Arts

VETERANS GROUP

First Place

Santa Rosa Marine Corps League - Detachment #686

Second Place

Vietnam Veterans of America - Chapter 563

COSTUMED MARCHING GROUP – NON-COMMERCIAL

First Place

The Libraries of Petaluma

Second Place

North Bay Performing Arts-Contessi Ballet

COSTUMED MARCHING GROUP – COMMERCIAL

First Place

Raley’s

EQUESTRIAN – NON-COMMERCIAL

First Place

Petaluma Junior Riding Club

EQUESTRIAN CLEAN-UP CREW

Best Pooper Scoopers

Petaluma Junior Riding Club

SPECIAL AWARDS

SWEEPSTAKES AWARD

Most Outstanding Use of Theme

Petaluma City Schools

HELEN PUTNAM AWARD

Most Entertaining/Use of Historical Theme

Ghilotti Construction Company

JUDGES SPECIAL AWARD

Most Unique/Entertaining Entry

Edible Hatters & Food for Thought