Boy on bike hit by car in east Petaluma

A boy crossing an east Petaluma street on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured Tuesday afternoon, according to Petaluma police.

The boy, whose age wasn’t initially available, was being flown by helicopter to Children’s Hospital Oakland, said police.

The collision occurred in a crosswalk at Lakeville Street and East Court about 3:20 p.m. A public alert issued about 3:40 p.m. warned drivers to avoid westbound Lakeville Street from Lindberg Lane to Wilson Street.

The driver stopped after the collision.