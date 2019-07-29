Petaluma police seek trio of robbers in Verizon theft

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 29, 2019, 2:19PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Police are seeking a trio of robbers who carried out a heist of electronic equipment in broad daylight Friday morning at a Petaluma shopping center.

Shortly before 11 a.m., a UPS driver was delivering several boxes of cellphones and watches to the Verizon store at the East Washington Place on Kenilworth Drive when he was approached by two men, according to the Petaluma Police Department. They pushed the UPS driver and grabbed the boxes off a hand truck, loading the stolen goods into a silver SUV driven by a third man, police said.

The robbers fled toward southbound Highway 101, with the closest on-ramp just around the corner from the shopping center, according to the police department. At least two of the men wore hoods, preventing police from providing descriptions of the suspects.

The value of the stolen property was unclear, and the delivery driver wasn’t physically injured, police said. Petaluma police ask that witness accounts or tips be directed to 707-778-4372.

