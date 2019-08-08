Petaluma approves controversial apartments

Petaluma’s fourth appeal attempting to overturn a municipal decision in the last year was met with a swift denial Monday when the city council voted against a group of east Petaluma residents hoping to lessen the perceived impacts of a proposed apartment project for Ellis Street.

In two separate votes, the council voted 5-1 against a joint appeal filed by residents Roxanna Marinak and Anne Windsor, who live next door to the 13-unit DeCristo housing project slated for 109 Ellis Street, and 6-0 against Kenneth Henry, a resident at the nearby Martin Farms subdivision.

Councilman Kevin McDonnell, who reviewed the project twice this year as the planning commission liaison involved with the site plans approvals in June, the decision that ultimately sparked the appeals, was absent.

The only dissenting vote was from Councilman Mike Healy, who underscored the issues raised by Marinak and Windsor. He felt the project should, in fact, require a shadow study to assess the impact of adding three-story buildings beside properties that only had two, and that granting a state-mandated concession to reduce parking from 25 spaces to 22 would create enough spillover to further stress a street shared by McKinley Elementary School.

“Maybe my argument is with state density bonus law,” Healy said, “but I would think a developer wanting to have a long-term, successful project would not choose that concession and under-park the project by three spaces.”

Marinak and Windsor said they filed their appeal on behalf of the nine homeowners in the neighboring complex, worried that adding three, three-story buildings on the parcel behind their residences would greatly diminish the amount of sunlight they’ve grown accustomed to receiving over the years.

City regulations don’t require a shadow study unless the development standards for that area call for one, and the majority of officials that reviewed the project at four public hearings over the last five months felt it wasn’t necessary.

The DeCristo buildings would be at least 31 feet away from the property line due to a driveway into the complex. Planning officials also contended that the orientation of the buildings would mitigate any excessive shading.

Marinak didn’t mince words when addressing the council, describing the DeCristo project as a “gentrification” effort in a neighborhood consisting of predominantly working-class households.

“This is about real lives of ordinary people who live on this very small, low-income, overcrowded street,” Marinak said. “It’s my perspective that this is a land grab with a very small piece of property that developers want to squeeze in as much as they can with no regard for their neighbors, or the devastating environmental impact it will have on the street, which is already under great stress.”

Project architect Jerry Kler of Sausalito rejected Marinak’s characterization of the development, and was critical of the architects that designed her property in the 1980s, siting buildings along the boundaries of the parcel that would undoubtedly create tension with the next developer.

Kler asserted that the development team had crafted the proposal thoughtfully given the positions of the buildings, the driveway that provides separation, and an abundance of landscaping throughout.

“We looked at that when we started the project, and we said, ‘The least we can do for 101 Ellis is to try and keep our project as far away as we can,’” Kler said. “And we did that. We don’t expect any thanks for that, but we tried to do it.”