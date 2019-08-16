PG&E map sheds light on planned power outages in Sonoma County

A majority of Sonoma County’s cities and much of the surrounding North Bay could be affected under the wide-scale planned power outages that PG&E has signaled it intends to use to reduce the risk of its equipment sparking devastating wildfires, according to a map the utility company provided earlier this month to local government officials.

The map, obtained this week by The Press Democrat, illustrates the unprecedented scope of fallout for local electricity customers, showing areas that are more likely to have their power cut during periods of hot, dry, windy weather that can give rise to catastrophic fires.

The map’s orange “affected areas” cover all of Cloverdale, Cotati, Healdsburg, Sebastopol and Windsor. Though PG&E has said that any of its 5.4 million customers in Northern and Central California could be affected by planned outages, swaths of Santa Rosa, Petaluma, and Rohnert Park are not tinted orange.

The map also indicates that much of northern Marin, southern Lake and western Napa counties could be affected by planned outages. Southern Mendocino County appears largely unaffected outside of the Highway 101 and Highway 128 corridors.

“The planning maps show which areas are more likely to experience a shut off when gusty winds and dry conditions, combined with a heightened fire risk, are forecasteded to threaten a portion of the electric system,” PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said in a statement. “The maps show potential areas of more likely distribution-level and 70kV and below transmission-level impacts. They are approximate and show potential de-energization areas only. Additional areas could be impacted. PG&E is working to make these same planning maps available to customers through our website very soon.”

PG&E has conducted a series of preemptive power outages since last fall in an effort to curb fire risk associated with its equipment, which the state determined sparked many of the most destructive wildfires in 2017 and 2018.

Going forward, the planned shutoffs could extend not just to small power lines connected to homes and businesses but to the large transmission that carry power across the state.

The utility’s critics have blasted the outage plans, pointing to impacts on public safety, businesses and disabled people who rely on access to electricity. State legislators on Wednesday added to the scrutiny, suggesting that the bankrupt utility and other electricity providers would err on the side of power shutoffs to shield themselves from mounting wildfire liabilities.

“We are approaching the one-year anniversary of the first public safety power shutoff by this utility and it is past time that PG&E gets their act together,” said state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, a member of the Senate’s committee overseeing energy, utilities and communications. “All of the measures addressed in the meeting yesterday should have been discussed prior to launching last October’s public power safety shutoffs. We’re talking about all these details after the fact and it’s unacceptable.”

PG&E, meanwhile, had urged local governments to withhold public release of the new North Bay outage map, arguing it lacked context and could be misleading to viewers. Sonoma County last week released a blurred version of the map that was illegible. A source with access to a legible version provided the map to The Press Democrat.

PG&E declined to make a subject-matter expert available this week to answer more detailed questions about the map and the methodology used to chart the scope of planned power outages. Contreras said the utility would provide additional information when it makes the maps public.