Poll: Winery shouldn’t need to build bike path

XYXYX XYXYX
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
August 9, 2018

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A majority of respondents to an online Argus-Courier poll said Adobe Road should not be required to build a bike path along the Turning Basin with their winery project.

Here are some comments:

“A bike path and walking path should be built. Make your mega project a little smaller. What started as a tasting room and winery is now a museum (not needed) too. Big ego. Wants to show off everything. Keep your museum out of town or in a separate facility. Also not enough provided parking on site.”

“Absolutely. The bike path should go to D Street and beyond. It shouldn’t die at the foot of C Street like it does now. We’ll never have this opportunity again.”

“A bike path to where? There’s no access behind the building now and a new bike path would dead-end at the PG&E sub station with no way out. Can’t get past the PG&E yard to D Street bridge.”

“I understand that Adobe Road is willing to contribute towards the cost of a publlic park at the foot of C Street which would be better than a short bike path.”

“Why make it a requirement? If the city has money to blow on bathtub ‘art,’ then let the city find a way to pay for the path.”

“Enough of pandering to the bike crowd who ride where they want anyway without regard for sharing anything.”

“Why should that be Adobe’s responsibility? If a bike path is a public service then the public should pay for it.”

They should have an unfettered view of the Turning Basin for their patrons, not people cruising along a bike path to nowhere.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine