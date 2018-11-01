The following is a list of the Argus-Courier recommendations for the Nov. 6 election.

City

Petaluma Mayor

Teresa Barrett

Petaluma City Council

Dave King

Michael Regan

Kevin McDonnell

Petaluma Health Care District

Joe Stern

Crista Barnett Chelemedos

School Boards

Petaluma Joint Union High School District

Mike Baddeley

Sheri Chlebowski

Caitlin Quinn

Old Adobe Union School District

Michael Fung

Patsy Knight

Anthony Bendik

Federal and State

2nd Congressional District

Jared Huffman

2nd State Senate District

Mike McGuire

10th State Assembly District

Marc Levine

Local Measures

Measure M, Regional Parks sales tax

Yes

Measure W, Ranch Adobe Fire parcel tax

Yes

Measure I, Shoreline school bonds

Yes

Measure L, Old Adobe school bonds

Yes

State Measure

Proposition 6, State gas tax repeal

No