The following is a list of the Argus-Courier recommendations for the Nov. 6 election.
City
Petaluma Mayor
Teresa Barrett
Petaluma City Council
Dave King
Michael Regan
Kevin McDonnell
Petaluma Health Care District
Joe Stern
Crista Barnett Chelemedos
School Boards
Petaluma Joint Union High School District
Mike Baddeley
Sheri Chlebowski
Caitlin Quinn
Old Adobe Union School District
Michael Fung
Patsy Knight
Anthony Bendik
Federal and State
2nd Congressional District
Jared Huffman
2nd State Senate District
Mike McGuire
10th State Assembly District
Marc Levine
Local Measures
Measure M, Regional Parks sales tax
Yes
Measure W, Ranch Adobe Fire parcel tax
Yes
Measure I, Shoreline school bonds
Yes
Measure L, Old Adobe school bonds
Yes
State Measure
Proposition 6, State gas tax repeal
No