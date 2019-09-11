Terrell double main event winner at Petaluma Speedway

Bradley Terell won the 30 lap Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway. This was the second PitStopUSA.com Shootout race, and it paid $3,000 to the past division champion.

Terrell had the pole position for the race, and led all the way in victory. Tyler Brown took up pursuit in second for eight laps before surrendering the position to Colby Johnson on lap nine. Johnson held second until Shane Hopkins gained the position on lap 18. Hopkins chased Terrell, but Terrell took the checkered flag about a half-straightaway in first. Shawn Arriaga finished by a close third behind Hopkins as Tony Gualda, JJ Hickle, DJ Freitas, Johnson, Tyler Brown, Jason Toft and new champion John Clark rounded out the Top 10.

Gualda turned the 3/8 mile adobe oval with a lap of 12.960 to set the quickest time. Jake Haulot was second fast at 13.008. The eight lap heat race winners were Johnson, Joel Myers Jr and Terrell.

Terrell also won the 25 lap PitStopUSA.com Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event. This was his division leading fourth victory. Adam Christian led the first seven laps of the race. Terrell settled into second, and made the pass on Christian for the lead on lap eight. Once in front, Terrell led the rest of the way for the victory as Christian settled for second. Cody Fendley took the third position from Scott Chapata on lap 19, and finished there as Chapeta settled for fourth ahead of Bob Newberry, Bob Davis, point leader Angelique Bell, Dennis Furua. Jr., Tony Bernard and Eden McCormick. Fendley had the fastest time of 14.649, and the eight lap heat race wins went to Fendley, Terrell and Sparky Howard.

Marcus Hardina won the 20 lap General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Car Main Event. After scoring five second place finishes throughout the season, this was the first win for Hardina. John Peters led two laps before third row starter Chad Matthias moved into the lead with fourth row starter Mark Hanson following into second. Hansen slipped past Matthias for the lead on lap 12 and seemed to be on his way to a victory. However, Hanson encountered problems on lap 17 as Hardina gained the lead. Hardina would hold off new champion Matthias for the win. Matt Hagermann finished third, followed by Garrett Brady, Scooter Gomes, Peters, Carroll Mendenhall, Danny Marsh, Mike Affonso and Jordan Souza. The eight lap heat race wins were earned by Hanson, Hardina, Kevin Miraglio and Matthias.

Mitch Machado won 20 lap Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stock Main Event. This was the 10th win of the season for point leader Machado in the Baker Motorsports entry. Steve Studebaker had the pole and led the first six laps before Machado went racing by. Studebaker kept it reasonably close, but Machado was not to be denied the victory. Matt While was a solid third, followed by Gary Adams, Shawn McCoy, Snazzy Duckworth and Sid Hess. Machado won the eight lap heat race.

The point season finale will happen on September 21st, featuring the PitStopUSA.com Wingless Spec Sprints, Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stocks, Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stocks and Santa Rosa Auto Body 600 Micro Sprints. For further information, go to www.petaluma-speedway.com