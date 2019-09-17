Rec department hopes to double men’s basketball program

Football season hasn’t reached its midpoint yet, but Petaluma Parks and Recreation coordinator Kevin Hayes wants adult athletes to start thinking about basketball.

Signups for the winter adult basketball program are underway and Hayes is hoping to grow the program from the five men’s teams that played last year. The goal is for 10 men’s teams and at least two women’s teams.

The season runs from November through March, with games played Sundays in the coach Ed Iacopi Gymnasium on the Casa Grande High School campus.

Teams will play a 12-game schedule, and this year, a post-season playoff has been added.

Ideally, participants will register as a team of from eight to 12 players. However, individuals may register as free agents and be put in contact with teams as vacancies become available. The only requirement is that players be 18 year old or older.

Although lack of a city gym is hampering the addition of other adult programs, according to Hayes, there is room to accommodate more basketball teams at Casa Grande. “Getting gym time for more teams will not be a problem,” he said.

Hayes said that if enough interest is shown, there is the possibility of a second season. “I would love to add a summer basketball league from April through August,” he commented. “But for right now the big focus is increasing the number of teams in the winter league.”

Hayes said there are a number of ways to attract more teams and more players.

One is by keeping the registration fees down. Petaluma’s cost for the season and the post-season tournament is $600 per team, which Hayes said is considerably less than comparable programs in other communities.

It is also important, he added, to have a high-quality program and have trained officials. Most importantly, he said, is to make it fun.

One of the problems for local teams is lack of practice facilities. Hayes recommended that teams check on the availability of the Cavanaugh Center or try using outdoor courts at Leghorns, Oak Hill and other parks.

For more information about the city adult basketball program or to register for the winter season, visit the website at teamsideline.com/petaluma