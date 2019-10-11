Casa Grande-Sonoma game postponed until Monday

It won’t be on national television, but Casa Grande and Sonoma Valley will play their own version of Monday night football next week.

Tonight’s game, originally scheduled for tonight (Oct. 11) has been rescheduled for Monday night on the Casa Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

The change was necessitated by a power outage mandated by PG&E because of the danger of wildlands fires that closed Sonoma Valley High School for two days earlier in the week.

Casa Grande agreed that since Sonoma Valley couldn’t practice during the school closure, the Gauchos also would not practice.

The delay comes at a particularly difficult time for Casa’s Gauchos, who had a bye last week and haven’t played a game since Sept. 27 when they lost to Vintage, 33-14.

“We’ve been off for so long we really wanted to play this game,” said Casa Grande coach John Antonio. “It is not the best situation, but at lease we get to play a football game. It is what we sign up to do.”

Antonio said there was some discussion of moving the Gauchos’ Oct. 18 game against Napa back a day to Saturday, Oct. 19. However, since the game is Casa Grande’s homecoming contest, it was decided to keep it and all the other homecoming activities as scheduled.

Although the Gauchos are 2-4 for the season, they are 1-1 in Vine Valley Athletic League play and are still hopeful of a North Coast Section playoff start with a strong finish in their final four games.

“Every game is a playoff game for us,” said Antonio.