Petaluma and Casa wrestling teams both win

The Petaluma and Casa Grande wrestling teams added to their growing mat reputations with impressive Vine Valley Athletic League wins last week.

Casa Grande lost just two individual matches in a 70-9 win over Sonoma Valley, while Petaluma dominated the light and middle weights in defeating Vintage, 52-27.

Liam Walsh at 113 pounds, Colin Hillard (126), Ryan Naugle (138), Trevor Chavez (145), Joseph McGuire (152), Steven Isaacs (195) and Jack Faris (285) all won by pin for the Gauchos on their home mat against Sonoma.

Dylan Balazar at 115 pounds, Carlos Calito (134), Bettencourt (140), Nate Corwin (154), Elvis Zarco (162) and Jack Santos (197) were pin winners for Petaluma in its match against Vintage.

The Petaluma girls pulled out a tough 27-24 win over Vintage. Bella Miller at 126 pounds and Kim Larsen at 131 pounds were pin winners for Petaluma.

Varsity: Petaluma 52, Vintage 27

108: Nick Trave (Pet) Won by FF

115: Dylan Baltazar (Pet) Won by pin over Lucas Avina (Vin) 1:55

122: Doug Bloodsworth (Pet) won by maj dec over Nick Sims (Vin) 13-5

128: Zach Engler (Pet) won by FF

134: Carlos Calito (Pet) won by pin over Edgar Corona (Vin) 2:35

140: Bettencourt (Pet) won by pin over Dylan Cook (Vin) 1:35

147: Stephen Rameriez (Vin) won by pin over Riddick James(Pet) :28

154: Nate Corwin (Pet) won by fall over Niko Smith (Vin) 2:45

162: Elvis Zarco (Pet) won by pin over Ty Boldway (Vin) 2:34

172: Saul Valle (Vin) won by pin over Ryan Castiglia (Pet) :56

184: Dylan Smith (Vin) won by pin over Jagger Williams (Pet) 1:48

197: Jack Santos (Pet) won by pin over Owen Chappellet (Vin) 2:21

222: Dominic Smith (Vin) won pin over Nick Tarca (Pet) 4:23

HWT: Konrad Fiske (Vin) won by dec. over Aiden Webb (Pet) 7-0

Girls: Petaluma 27, Vintage 24

103: Double FF

108: Jenifer Amezuca won by pin over Amelia Grevin (Pet) 3:45

113: Brooklyn Shattuck (Pet) won by dec. over Allison Lopez (Vin) 8-1

116: Natalie Scott (Vin) won by FF

121: Double FF

126: Bella Miller (Pet) won by pin over Nathany Rameriez(Vin) 1:34

131: Kim Larsen (Pet) won pin over Delani Stiles-Warner (VIN) 2:24

137: Logan Pomi (Pet) won by dec. over Leilani Frazier (Vin) 3-2

145: Adriana Borjas (Pet) won by FF

151: Sahylynn Baker (Pet) won by dec. over Nataley Solorio (Vin) 8-2

160: Double FF

173: Jessica Mendieta (Vin) won by fall over Carla Maldanado (Pet)

189: Double FF

HWT: Kim Navarreite (Vin) won by FF

Junior Varsity: Petaluma 36, Vintage 24

108: Wyatt Mills (Pet) won by FF

115: Colin Yates (Pet) won by FF

122: Jack Herbst(Pet) won by FF

128: Double FF

134: Joe Lauritzen(Pet) won by FF

140: Roy Garcia(Pet) won by pin over Vintage 3:41

147: Vintage won by pin over Colin Sanders (Pet)

154: Double FF

162: Double FF

172: Vintage won by pin Jack Phillips (Pet) 2:32

184: Double FF

197: Double FF

222: Vintage won by FF

HWT: Alexis De La Torre (Pet) won by FF

Casa Grande varsity: Casa Grande 70, Sonoma Valley 9

106: Dillon Moore (CG) won by forfeit

113: Liam Walsh (CG) won by fall over Marcello Saldana (SV)

120: Samuel Virkus (CG) won by forfeit

126: Colin Hillard (CG) won by fall over Earl Schiffman (SV) 1:58

132: Antonio Casillas-Tapia (SV) won by pin over Tim Vestnys (CG) 2:50

138: Ryan Naugle (CG) won by fall over Owen (SV) 3:35

145: Trevor Chavez (CG) won by fall over Eric Hudson (SV) 1:37

152: Joseph Mcguire (CG) won by fall over Francisco Morales (SV) 2:42

160: Lawson Lee (SV) won by decision over Ethan Fallenberg (CG), 7-3

170: Kyle Garrity (CG) won by forfeit

182: Zach Babel (CG) won by major decision over Jack Alcayaga (SV) 15-1

195: Steven Isaacs (CG) won by fall over Chase Wanmbdi SV) 0:45

220: Connor Gloster(CG) won by forfeit

285: Jack Faris (CG) won by fall over Ricardo Cab Juarez (SV) 0:47