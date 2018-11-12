There will be many big boxing matches in Petaluman Mike Russell’s future, but for now there is none bigger than his six-round fight Friday night against Alfredo Conteras at the Doubletree Hotel in Sacramento.

In comparison to Russell, Conteras is a seasoned veteran. He already has 37 professional fights. Friday will mark Russell’s fourth as a professional. He has won all three of his previous matches, two by first-round knock outs.

Russell got in a final tuneup for the fight last Saturday, sparring six rounds against two opponents in the ring at NorCal Speed where he has been training under the guidance of his father, Brian Russell.

Russell concentrated on fine tuning his skills against both a heavyset puncher and a lighter, but very quick, opponent.

Gathered for what was a festive pre-fight party, were Russell’s trainers, family, friends and well-wishers, including well-known former professional boxer, trainer and promoter Andy Nance.

Nance said the Petaluma’s advantage over most crusier weight boxers (up to 200 pounds) is his speed and athleticism.

“He is a very gifted athlete,” Nance said. “He would excel in whatever sport he chose.

“The difference is his speed. His hand speed is so much greater than most cruiser weights. There is no defense for his hand speed.”

Russell, who had a last heavy training day on Tuesday before tapering off, said he is ready to go.

“Physically I’m fine,” he said. “I feel good. I’m right on my weight and I’m ready to go.”

He said he is not apprehensive about facing a boxer with Conteras’ experience. “The closer to the fight, the less nervous I feel,” he said.

Russell has dedicated the fight to 10-year-old Danica Kemp, who is battling brain cancer and, as he does every fight, to his late mother, Shelly, who died of brain cancer in 1917.