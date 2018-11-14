Penngrove’s Heather Mahoney is once again a Junior Racquetball world champion.
Mahoney teamed with Julia Stein of Pennsylvania to take the gold medal in the 14-and-under class in the World Racquetball Championships held in Mexico.
Mahoney also won the silver medal in singles competition.
The local girl’s effort helped the United States finish third as a team behind Mexico and Bolivia.
Mahoney started playing racquetball at age 6 at the Petaluma Valley Athletic Club in a junior racquetball program run by Orlando Mayo and Brian Dixon. She now plays out of the Callinan Sports Center in Rohnert Park.
The world championship is her third, following singles victories in the 10 and under and 12 and under classes.