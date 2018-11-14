Last SCL girls basketball champions now chase VVAL title

The Petaluma High School girls basketball team will not repeat as Sonoma County League champion. That is not necessarily bad news.

The T-Girls will go down forever as the last champions of that now-defunct league, and they have a chance to make even more history as they strive for the title in the brand new Vine Valley Athletic League.

Petaluma returns a solid group of veterans from a team that willed its way to the SCL title last season, going undefeated to the championship with a 12-0 record. The T-Girls finished 23-6 overall.

“It is going to be interesting,” Petaluma coach Jon Ratshin says of his team’s move to the VVAL. “We’ve played Sonoma and Casa Grande, but we don’t know much about the other teams, and we haven’t had to travel like we will this season. I expect the league to be very competitive. There will be no weak sisters.”

How Petaluma fits into the picture is still to be determined, but the T-Girls do dribble into the new league confident, with many veterans returning from the last-ever Sonoma County League championship team.

“We are kind of feeling our way,” Ratshin said. “We will be changing some things.”

Last year, Petaluma’s offense often went through 5-foot, 11-inch center Jaden Krist. She will not be available this season, concentrating on volleyball as she prepares to continue a career in that sport at Sonoma State University.

Petaluma still has a multitude of talented and experienced players back, led by defensive standout Kaliegh Pate, the returning team captain.

“She is our floor general,” said Ratshin. “She does everything, and is an excellent defensive player. She shuts people down.”

The Petaluma offense will be led by Sheriene Arikat, who led the team in scoring last season. “She is a force on offense,” noted Ratshin.

Everyone else on the 13-player roster will get playing time as Ratshin continues his policy of using as many players as possible.

“I always try to play as many people as I can,” he explained. “They are all going to get time on the floor. I want to keep them interested.”

One who makes the most of her time on the floor is 5-foot, 3-inch junior Paris Buchanan, who is in constant motion and always looking for ways to get to the basket. “She has a scoring mindset,” said her coach.

Senior Angelina Scacalosi was one of the first players off the bench last season and will again be a key participant. “She is fearless going to the basket,” Ratshin noted.

At 5-feet, 8-inches, junior Bella Weinberg is one of the bigger T-Girls. She will be counted on to provide strength in the paint on both offense and defense.

Lilly Catarozoli, the leader of Petaluma’s championship girls golf team, figures to be a starting forward in her senior season. “She is always in the right spot,” Ratshin noted.

Liah Bacon, a junior coming up from the junior varsity, is another who could help in the middle. At 5-feet, 10-inches and a good leaper, she comes to basketball after a strong volleyball season.

Senior Kassidy Bacon will be a valuable contributor in the guard rotation.

Ratshin has been impressed with the hard work of junior Marissa Temple. “She does everything I ask of her,” the coach said.