Experience and balance are key ingredients as St. Vincent begins its boys basketball season under new coach Scott Himes with the season opener scheduled at DeCarli Gym against Athenian on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Mustangs suffered through some painful, but learning, stretches last season when they went 9-16. A number of sophomores from that club return as more seasoned players who have impressed Himes in early season workouts.

At times last season, four sophomores were on the floor at the same time as St. Vincent struggled to a North Central League II League record of 8-8.

“I know the players from summer open gym sessions,” said Himes. “Right now we are learning team play concepts, and what it takes to play a competitive brand of basketball. It looks like we have some size up front. The players have been working hard and the numbers have grown since the end of football season.”

Two potential inside players measuring 6-foot, 5-inches have been getting in work under the watchful eye of Himes.

Rory Morgan, one of the top scorers for St. Vincent, returns from a solid football season. and is working out the kinks on a soft shot that he can take outside if the situation warrants.

Lanky sophomore Tyler Pease moves up from the junior varsity squad, and has already made great strides in early season drills. “He really wants to do well and at times he is like a sponge when developing techniques,” noted Himes.

For strength and aggressiveness under the glass, inside players Gio Antonini and Gio Vaca both return as juniors. “Both of these players are giving us some leadership and they don’t back down defensively,” Himes said.

Ball handling junior point guard Miguel Bunting returns after a productive, but inconsistent season. “Miguel loves basketball, and he has been looking very good in directing our offensive sets,” said Himes. “So far, everything offensively has gone through him. Bunting had some strong outings last season on the offensive end of the floor.

Bunting will be joined by veterans A.J. Fetter, Andrew Kohler and Daniel Burleson who will be battling for time on the floor. “Fetter is a good shooter, and he has been very coachable in our practices,” the coach observed.

Others to look for in the early season competition include Jack Dunn, Chase Wallbridge, Joe Sartori, Max Klienecke and John Romano.

“Actually, we have had a very big turnout for basketball this season,” said Himes. “There is a full roster for junior varsity and freshmen as well. The interest is there.

“We plan to play an up-tempo game offensively and mostly man defense, but we will be prepared to zone if the game situation dictates.”

Following a Saturday scrimmage session against San Marin in DeCarli Gym, the Mustangs now gear for Athenian of Danville on Saturday. The Owls were 10-12 last season, but they tripped up the Mustangs in a close 57-47 contest.

Himes was able to mix and match his players in the scrimmage against Division 3 opponent San Marin on Saturday. Front-line players were mixed with those competing for starting positions as former coaching mates Himes and Pat Fahy of San Marin hooked up for a game-like competition with a running clock for six quarters. Himes and Fahy both developed techniques under the tutelage of the late James Forni at Casa Grande.