The 2018 Wayne Douglas Junior Varsity Basketball Tournament came to an exciting conclusion for local teams Saturday afternoon with Petaluma and Casa Grande going head-to-head in the consolation championship game.

The local teams made the most of the rivalry game battling into overtime before Petaluma picked up a 66-62 win.

Ryan Giacomini led the Petaluma victory with 26 points. Included was a 4-point play that sent the game into overtime. With Casa leading, 56-52, and just 14 seconds left, Giacomini hit a 3-point shot, was fouled and dropped in the free throw to set up the overtime.

He also had another big 3-pointer to lead the Trojans in the extra period.

St. Vincent played in one of the most exciting games of the tournament, losing its opening game to Santa Rosa, 61-60.

The other local teams also lost on the first night of the eight-team tournament, with Petaluma beaten by Terra Linda and Casa Grande losing to Montgomery.

On the second night of the tournament, Casa Grande dominated St. Vincent, 70-28, while Petaluma beat Novato, 55-28.

Casa Grande’s Cade Butler drove for the first basket of the game against St. Vincent and converted a follow-up free throw to give the Gauchos a lead they held for the rest of the game.

A 3-point connection by Jordan Pheil gave Casa an 11-5 fist quarter lead and after that it was just a matter of counting the points.

Jacob Cerudi sparked Casa Grande and unofficially scored 13 points as Gauchos shuttled in and out of the lineup.

Eli Cappelen, Cade Butler, Michael Tedrow and Jordan Siebels were among other Casa leaders in the game.

Isaiah O’Hare got St. Vincent on the board with a 3-pointer in the first quarter and Vince Gawronski hit two from distance in the third.

However, overall, the Casa defense smothered the Mustangs, forcing a multitude of turnovers.

Petaluma played some pretty good defense of its own in its victory over Novato, grabbing a 10-3 opening quarter lead by holding the Hornets to just one basket in the opening period.

Novato battled back and pulled to within five points (21-16) at the half. But Petaluma got hot in the third period with Giacomini hitting a pair of 3’s and Liam Gottshall and Matt Baumsteiger each adding a hit from distance as the Trojan took complete control.

Giacomini unofficially finished with 14 points, while Will Krupp, working well inside, scored 12.