Some call it the No. 1 Egg Bowl game of all time, but in the crazy Petaluma sports year of 2018, it wasn’t good enough to rate the top spot on our list of top 10 sports stories of the year.

So wild and mostly wonderful was 2018 that winning a league championship wasn’t enough to qualify all champions for a spot on the list.

In reverse order, here are the Argus-Courier picks for the Top 10 Petaluma sports stories of 2018.

10. Another legend passes

The year had barely started when Petaluma lost one of its most legendary sports figures with the passing of long-time Petaluma High School baseball coach Roy Lattimore.

Known for both the success and class of his Trojan baseball teams, Lattimore died at home on Jan. 1. He was 84.

Lattimore was a teacher at Petaluma High School for 33 years and a revered baseball coach. Not only did his baseball teams win, they won with class, reflecting the high moral standards of their coach.

He was also a popular teacher who taught countless students about history and life and a devoted family man who shared his life with wife, Louise, for 62 years.

9. All new at St. Vincent

Patrick Daly began the school year as principal at St. Vincent, and with him came wholesale changes in both administration and athletics.

Stan Switala moved from athletic director to dean of student services and Domenick Romero was named athletic director.

By the end of the year, St. Vincent had new coaches for baseball (Switala), boys basketball (Scott Himes) and football (Trent Herzog).

8. Trojan girls rule

It was a great year for Petaluma High School girls athletics. By the end of the year, Petaluma had champions in basketball, softball, golf and track.

The girls basketball team had particularly outstanding season, going undefeated through the last Sonoma County League season and winning the post-season SCL Tournament. Overall, the T-Girls were 23-6 on the season.

7. New field put to use

The new Petaluma High School football and track complex became more than a dream when the Trojan girls soccer team played the first official game on the sparkling new turf in a North Coast Section playoff contest.

Later in the spring, a dedication ceremony was held with the field press box named for the late Ron Walters, one of Petaluma’s staunchest supporters of high school sports and all community events.

The new track was named for long-time Trojan girls basketball, track and cross country coach and teacher Doug Johnson who played an integral part in the design of the refurbished facility.

6. First VVAL champs

The area’s first Vine Valley Athletic League championship pennant was earned by the Petaluma girls golf team.

The Trojan girls won 12 straight league matches without a defeat, bringing to Petaluma High its first VVAL championship pennant to add to the last-ever Sonoma County League golf pennant it had won the year before.

5. Champions, champions, champions

Area high school baseball teams added to Petaluma’s ever-growing reputation as a baseball town, with all three local prep baseball teams winning league championships.

Petaluma High School won the last Sonoma County League pennant with a 10-2 record, finishing 19-8 overall. Casa Grande captured the North Bay League championship, with a 12-2 record, finishing 20-8 overall.