The heart of the Casa Grande High School boys lacrosse team has already paid its dues, now the Gauchos hope to reap their rewards.

“The core of our team is the seniors who have played together since they were River Cats and have been together on our team for four years,” explains Casa Grande coach Ben Hewitt.

Not only are the Gauchos good lacrosse players, even better from Hewitt’s stand point, they are good people.

“They are hard working, but they are also really good young men,” the coach says. He points to team scoring leader Ian Mckissick as an example. Not only is he one of the best lacrosse players in the North Bay, but he is also an Eagle Scout.

Casa Grande’s core senior group includes Mckisick, Josh Garcia, Todd Evans, Logan Rogers, Logan Fabiani, Dylan Guth, Greg Krupinsky, Billy Buickerood, Jeremy Bonner, Pearse Aldwell and David Grant.

“Not only are the players close together, so are their parents,” says Hewitt. “It’s a joy to be part of this group.”

However, there is an age gap on this year’s team. Behind the seniors are a group of very young players.

“We only have one junior,” the coach points out. “We are going to have to rely on several young players.

Among those young player who will be asked to be major contributors are goal keeper Peter Marston, Maverick Googins and Dominic Giomi.

Casa Grande plays in the North Bay Lacrosse League, a league that includes, along with the Gauchos, defending champion Petaluma, Rancho Cotate, Cardinal Newman, Sonoma Academy and newcomer Justin-Siena.

To get to where they want to be at the top of that league, Casa will have to beat Petaluma, a team that defeated the Gauchos three times last season.

It won’t be easy.

“They are a very good team,” says Hewitt. “To beat them will take a team effort, and we will have to play all four quarters.”

The Gauchos will get two shots at their rivals, on April 10 at Casa Grande and April 26 on the Petaluma field.

Those matches won’t make or break either team’s season, but they will be big and bigger.