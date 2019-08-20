St. Vincent looks for big season before joining the NBL

Ready or not, the St. Vincent High School footbball program becomes a member of the North Bay League next season. If Saturday’s scrimmage against Analy is any indication, the Mustangs are already ready.

St. Vincent more than matched Analy’s highly regarded Tigers on both sides of scrimmage. Granted it was the first outside contact for both teams, but the Mustangs showed they are ready to play with the big boys, scoring six times to Analy’s one in the tightly controlled scrimmage.

“I’m extremely happy with the way we played,” said St. Vincent head coach Trent Herzog, now in his second season leading the Mustangs. “Our offense moved the football and our defense played well.

Herzog, in his second season as St. Vincent head coach, has 45 players on a Mustang team that will play both a varsity and junior varsity schedule. The players all practice together with some of the 14 sophomores and 15 freshman are playing in varsity games and some participating in the junior varsity contest.

All will practice with the same coaching staff. “The 45th player on the roster is going to get as much coaching as the No. 1,” Herzog said.

That beings said, St. Vincent is definitely not forgetting about the now.

Last season, Herzog took a team that had won just one game in 2017 to a 6-5 record and into the North Coast Section Division 5 playoffs. “Last year was a honeymoon,” the coach said. “The players were getting to know me and I was getting to know them. This year, we expect to be successful. We expect to make the playoffs.”

Left unsaid is the belief that St. Vincent not only expects to reach the playoffs, but to do well in the post-season games.

The confidence is built on the solid foundation of a strong front line.

“It ranks in the top three of offensive lines I’ve ever coached,” said Herzog. “All five starters have good size, are good athletes and they can run.

Tackles Giovanni Antonini (6-feet, 3-inches, 250 pounds) and Giovanni Vaca (6-feet, 3-inches, 250 pounds) were mainstays of last season’s line, flopping from side-to-side depending where St. Vincent wanted to run the ball.

This year, they can stay stationed at one spot with the emergency of Morgan Morarity (5-feett, 11-inches, 260 pounds) and Tommy Izard (6-feet, 1 inch, 275 pounds) at the guards. Morarity missed all of last season, forced to set out the entire year after losing an appeal of a transfer ruling. Izard is a transfer from Piner.

“They all have college talent,” said Herzog.

The center is junior Garrett Caramucci, another gifted lineman who is the lightweight of the group at 5-feet, 9 inches, 230 pounds.

Anton Gattis will be an “H-back type,” lining up at tight end at times and sometimes in the backfield.

Dennis Welsh, who started 10 games last season as a sophomore, provides depth, but behind him, St. Vincent will have to count on the development of freshmen and sophomores.

There is little experience at running back with the graduation of Daniel Burleson who did much of the carrying for the Mustangs last season.

Junior Devaneaux Sagaral returns planning to make good on the potential that was cut short last season by a broken collarbone.