Known in English as the “Way of St. James,” the Camino de Santiago is more than just the path depicted in the 2010 Martin Sheen/Emelio Estevez movie “The Way,” which seems to be the most prominent introduction of the pilgrimage to the American people. Presently, most people walk one of about a dozen Camino routes that span Spain and Portugal, all leading travelers to the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela, in Santiago, Spain.

Depending on where you start, however, there are over 250 recognized Caminos.

Today, peregrinos – which is the Spanish and Portuguese word for “pilgrims“ – make these treks to the cathedral in Santiago for many reasons, but 1,000 years ago it was a religious pilgrimage to visit the tomb of St. James.

When choosing a Camino, the biggest consideration is timing. The lengths of the Caminos range from five days to months and months, depending on where you start and how many miles you wish to cover each day. The most popular are the Camino Frances, Portuguese, Del Norte, Primitivo and the one I recently traveled – the Camino Ingles. However, regardless of which Camino and how much of it we walked, we had to complete the last 100 kilometers (or bike the last 200 km) to qualify for an official “Compostela,” the certificate proving we walked one of the Caminos.

To prove our mileage, we peregrinos must procure two cellos (“stamps”) per day in our peregrino passport over that last 100 km. Pronounced “say-joe”, these stamps are obtained from all the churches, hotels and various tourist attractions along the way.

This particular peregrino may have broken a record by filling his entire passport with food related stamps, from all the bars, cafes, restaurants and gelatorias (ice cream shops) we visited during our walk. I may also be one of the few peregrinos who figured out how to gain weight during his Camino, even though we were walking somewhere between 11 and 16 miles per day.

For better or for worse, the human body is very efficient at walking, burning far fewer calories than most of us think.

Why we did it

Everyone’s impetus to walk the Camino is different, but for many Americans, it is simply an excuse to get over to Europe and enjoy their amazing food and wine, while also getting to see the countryside from a different perspective, on foot. Although it is hard not to gain some spiritual enlightenment or perspective while walking historic trails and less traveled roads for five days straight, the amount of Galician food we were going to devour certainly helped drive our interest in taking the trip.

The idea to walk the Camino was originally sparked when my wife Andrea watched the movie “The Way,” proclaiming that the journey was immediately going on our bucket list, already overflowing with far too many “exercise” related experiences – and not nearly enough eating experiences for my liking. Not knowing that there are shorter routes than the Camino Frances depicted in the film, I figured I was safe until at least retirement age, when we might have enough idle time to attempt such a long walk. Unfortunately, Andrea later discovered the existence of shorter routes, moving this goal nearly to the top of our travel list overnight.

Originally, we had planned to walk the Camino Primitivo, but that route takes roughly two weeks, so we opted for the shorter – and arguably the more scenic – Camino Ingles, which starts in the port city of Ferrol, Spain, and is historically where the British would land to begin their pilgrimage.

Our group grew from two to four when, during one of our regular Sonoma County weekend walks with Andrea’s two older brothers, we mentioned the trip. One is a natural hiker, but both enjoy great food, which was my main selling point. Plus, I would relieve them of the burden of planning as I was going to be doing it anyway for Andrea and myself.

We chose late September of 2022 in the hopes that we would miss the Spanish summer heat, while not getting too deep into the rainy season. This worked out so perfectly that we are planning to return next year at roughly the same time.

We started training months in advance by walking anywhere from 5 to 15 miles each weekend, with some sorter walks during the week. Unlike a real hiking trek into the mountains, however, all we had to carry was clothing and toiletries, so our packs were relatively light. (Peregrinos can opt to have their packs transported forward each day.) Because the Caminos have been around for so long, lodging and food are easy to find along the route, negating the need to pack camping gear and food.

The trek itself

We flew from San Francisco to Porto, Portugal and then spent the day making our way to our starting point in Ferrol, an industrial port along the north coast of Spain. Once in Ferrol, we settled into our hotel, slept off some of our jet lag and then headed out for an incredible dinner at a Michelin-mentioned restaurant. The food was fabulous throughout the trip, ranging from seafood to lamb to ice cream and everything in between.