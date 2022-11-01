An epicurean expedition through Spain

Our latest food adventure took us quite a ways from home and was originally meant to be a five-day hike, spanning roughly 70 miles from Ferrol, Spain to Santiago de Compostela, Spain. However, with some careful research and planning I was able to turn this into a relaxing and enjoyable walk from hotel to café to restaurant to bar to ice cream shop to hotel.

In late September, four of us flew from San Francisco to Ferrol to take on the Camino de Santiago. The Camino de Santiago is a network of pilgrimage trails across the Iberian Peninsula, all terminating at Santiago de Compostela, in the autonomous community of Galicia.

Although there are multiple Camino routes, ranging from days to months in length, we chose a bite-sized one of just five days because we were limited on time and did not want to overdo it. (Read more about the trekking part of the trip in the Community section of today’s newspaper.)

For us, travel is all about the food. But just like at home, that is deeply tied to the people behind the food and where the food is coming from. We find a lot of common ground when we talk with people about the food they are serving and what and why they do what they do.

Our first Galician meal

We more than made up for the airplane food when we arrived at our Camino’s starting point and settled into an incredible meal at a Michelin-recognized restaurant. We did not start our Camino until the following morning; however, the restaurant is mere steps from our starting point and is aptly named O Camino do Ingles.

Immediately after being seated, the waiter approached with a rolling bar and inquired whether anyone would like to start with a cocktail. We all did, and marveled at the creativity in what we were served. We agreed that a rolling bar cart and pre-dinner cocktail is a great way to start any meal.

Without hesitation, we chose the chef’s menu, which promised an array of dishes that we were told are based in Galician tradition but also have the chef’s signature Asian influences. When the first array of five small dishes showed up at the table, I was fearful that we might go away hungry. Luckily, these were not even really part of the menu, but were simple little somethings to get us started – and boy did they. From haddock tartare to razor clams to bacon and garlic in a nasturtium leaf, we loved them all. The running joke around the table, on this the eve of a five-day hike with untested dining options, was, “I’d carry a bucket of that with us.”

The rest of the meal was just as impressive as the starters and included crab, tuna, anchovy, steak, and the best clam chowder and minestrone soup I have ever had. With multiple desserts to finish out the meal, we were sitting fat and happy and ready to start walking off these calories the next morning. We are also thoroughly impressed with the wines, which were a hand-selected group from both near and far.

The walk begins

We started our walk at what would have been the crack of dawn here at home, but due to their strange time zone in northwest Spain, was somewhere around 8:30 a.m. However, as long as we were already up, we left the hotel and found a couple of nice cafés a block or two along our route. We were so surprised at the low cost of coffee and pastries that I ventured in to a second café to confirm. Six cortados, with complimentary breakfast churros, were only about $7, in part helped by the great exchange rate of roughly $1 to the euro.

It was at this café that I finally saw the beer ferry. In most bars in Spain and Portugal, they have large silver tanks where they store their beer. They serve it on tap, with these large tanks acting as the kegs – except they’re about ten times as large. The mystery of how these tanks get filled was revealed when I saw a man hop out of a beer truck and drag a long hose through the middle of the café and up to the silver tanks. He pumped the beer directly from his small tanker truck into the storage tanks above the bar. And this was just an average size bar/café, if that gives you any indication of the amount of beer they drink.

On the flipside, the beer around these parts is not very good, nor do they know very much about beer. With Spain and Portugal having been run by dictators until the 1970s, beer was historically produced by state-sponsored companies and faced no competition. Not only did they have no reason to improve their product, but quality ingredients were hard to come by and so consumers grew up drinking that one mediocre beer, which they still seem to stick with regardless of what else is available.

Although we had naturally planned to stop for lunch somewhere along the 11 or so miles of our first day, it went by so quickly that we were into our night stop at Pontedeume before we knew it. In fact, we were there early enough to enjoy a large and excellent cup of gelato at Cafeteria Stollen before retiring to our room to shower and nap, before heading out in the late afternoon to the explore the town.