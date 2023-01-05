The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Dec. 5-Dec. 11, 2022

With the exception of Demon Copperhead – the fierce and cynical title character of Barbara Kingsolver’s acclaimed American South adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “David Copperfield,” currently Petaluma’s No. 1 bestselling book – the majority of the books appearing on this week’s Top 10 (every one of them a novel) feature girls or women as their primary voices.

In Madeline Miller’s enduringly popular 2016 fantasy “Circe” (No. 2), which also appears in the No. 2 spot on Copperfield’s Books year-long 2022 bestseller list (see accompanying story), the character is the sorceress from Homer’s “The Odyssey,” famed for turning piggish men into actual pigs.

In Jeff Vandermeer’s 2014 science-fiction head-turner “Annihilation” (No. 3), all of the main characters are women, scientists sent into the mysterious Area X, where something unexplainable seems to have taken root. Bianca Pitzorno’s “The Seamstress of Sardinia” (No. 4) follows an unnamed 19th century woman who, at the age of 16 has earned a reputation as a skilled seamstress, and is introduced into the lives of the wealthy families on the Italian island of Sardinia.

In James Baldwin’s 1974 classic “If Beale Street Could Talk” (No. 5), the narrator is a pregnant 19-year-old Black woman whose life changes after her boyfriend is charged with a crime he did not commit, and in Poppy Alexander’s “The Littlest Library” (No. 6), a grieving librarian sets up a new home in a small English village, and promptly transforms a telephone booth near her house into a community library.

“The Girls in Navy Blue” (No. 7) by Alix Rickloff, is set in 1942 and 1968, tracking the friendships of a group of WWII Navy women and their children and grandchildren a quarter-century later.

While there are certainly a few notable women in JRR Tolkien’s “The Silmarillion” (the new illustrated version of which is currently Petaluma’s No. 8 book), such indomitable characters as Lady Haleth and Idril Celebrindal are hardly the focus of the author’s obsessive world-building, women are once again the at the center of Petaluma’s current No. 9 and 10 books. The latter, Elinor Liman’s sexy comedy “Ms. Demeanor” follows the life-changing six-month-long house arrest of lawyer Jane Morgan, and what she learns about life, herself and her neighbors while stuck at home with an ankle monitor.

And finally in Kim Stanley Robinson’s chilling science-fiction thriller “The Ministry for the Future” (No. 10), our protagonist is the unstoppable Mary Murphy, former foreign minister of Ireland, who is put in charge of saving humanity as the head of the titular Ministry, formed battle the deadly global results of a horrifyingly well-described climate crisis of her species own making.

Whether the preponderance of women characters in these works is because more female-driven stories are being published, or that more women are reading books than men these days, or that good books are good books regardless of the genders of the characters (and that Petalumans simply like to read quality fiction), it’s hard to say.

And such philosophical questions hardly matter. We’ll worry about it later.

For now, with so many great stories to experience, we’d rather spend our spare time with our nose in a book.

Here are the Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Demon Copperhead,’ by Barbara Kingsolver – The Pulitzer-winning author returns with a novel inspired by Dickens’ “David Copperfield,” only set in the present day rural American south.

2. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller - A 2016 novel about abuse and resilience told as a romance where things go wrong, but with plenty of surprises and twists along the way.

3. ‘Annihilation,’ by Jeff Vandermeer – Creepy 2014 bestseller about an all-female team of scientists exploring Area X, and off-limits section of the American coast where something alien has landed and is gradually transforming everything it encounters.

4. ‘Seamstress of Sardinia,’ by Bianca Pitzorno – A newly-released, thoroughly delightful family comedy-drama set on the island of Sardinia at the end of the 19th Century.

5. ‘If Beale Street Could Talk,’ by James Baldwin – Told from the POV of a 19-year-old, New York City Black girl, Baldwin’s luscious 1974 novel is sweet, hard, soft, heart-breaking and uplifting all at once.