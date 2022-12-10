Should you wear a mask? Opinions split in Petaluma, but most say yes

Residents of Petaluma still show a wide variety of opinions on masking, with some indicating they’ll wear them always to protect the vulnerable, while others say they’ll only wear them when required.

The range of responses – as of Friday, nearly 200 Petalumans reached out via email and social media to give their thoughts on the topic – came from an informal query presented Thursday by the Argus-Courier: “With a surge in COVID-19, RSV and flu cases, will you be wearing a mask this season?“

While a clear majority responded in the affirmative, there is also a strong undercurrent that is against masking, with some saying they are ineffective or even harmful.

That sentiment is not shared by health officials, who are now advising Americans to mask up amid a recent surge in respiratory illnesses. In a conversation with reporters on Dec. 5, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, encouraged people around the nation to wear a mask in order to not only protect against COVID-19, but also the ever-growing presence of influenza and RSV. Despite that, no new national mask mandates have been announced.

Locally, relaxed masking guidelines have not changed in Petaluma, but many residents remain wary.

“I think we have to make our own choices on what we feel is safe, but with education to back that up,” said Petaluma resident John Donnelly. “Being fully vaccinated and under 65, I feel like I want to let my immune system take its course with that on board. However, I do think I will wear a mask if going to a concert indoors during the winter or somewhere else where there are people I do not know in close proximity indoors.”

Petaluma resident Paul North also said he will continue to wear masks.

“I had gotten a little lax, but recently got a nasty respiratory infection that hit me hard for a couple of weeks,” North said. “I also help with various senior support efforts, and need to be careful for their sakes. So it’s masks for me when I’m around others. It can be a hassle sometimes, but it’s the adult thing to do.”

Others were not as concerned, and planned to keep the masks off.

“I would rather deal with the bug than wear a mask,” said Petaluma resident Daniel Dean. “People wear masks and still get it so what's the point?”

Nina Fuchs went further, saying masking could actually be doing harm to human health in the long run.

“The fact that we’ve been over-sanitizing, isolating and masking for so long, we’ve created a huge problem for ourselves,” she said. “Our immune systems need interaction with other people to stay strong and we are doing the opposite.”

At this time, most local entertainment venues and large gathering centers – which are not currently required to mandate masking – have not announced any changes to their mask policies.

Cinnabar Theater, one of the city’s main performance venues, currently is on a production break until Dec. 31, but executive director Diane Dragone said theater leaders will keep an eye on how trends continue before it reopens for its upcoming lineup.

“We will need to (assess) the situation and come up with another plan,” Dragone said in an email, adding that she expects to provide clearer plans for the theater in the coming week.

This story will be expanded as more information becomes available.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.