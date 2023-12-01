St. Vincent de Paul High School in Petaluma has announced plans to become an independent Catholic school, signaling the end of leadership under the Catholic Diocese of Santa Rosa, according to a Friday morning news release.

Details of the transition were not immediately clear; church and school officials said they intended to make themselves available to answer questions in the near future.

The transition to an independent model was also announced on the school’s website, and the school said it planned to celebrate the announcement during the Mustangs’ championship football game Friday evening against Palo Alto High School.

“St. Vincent de Paul College Prep is not closing. In fact, we are shifting in quite the opposite direction. This new chapter will bring even more strength to the school — financially and academically,” said interim principal Tony Greco in the news release.

The school plans to continue as a Catholic school, and its board is attempting to raise $3 million on Donorbox to reach its goal of financial independence, according to the release.

The Catholic Diocese of Santa Rosa, which also oversees St. Vincent de Paul Elementary School, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March.

The change also comes months after St. Vincent Principal Patrick Daly was suddenly removed as the school’s academic leader, sparking outrage among some parents, students and teachers. It was later revealed that his firing was due to allegations that tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges were made on a school credit card.

Those allegations were made by Fr. Bill Donahue, pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Church in Petaluma and leader of the church’s high school and elementary school. Donahue took over as principal at the private high school of about 200 students until Greco, a math teacher there, was appointed interim principal in September.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

