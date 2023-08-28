Did you go to the protest? We want to see your photos! Please send them to online@pressdemocrat.com . Please don’t forget to include your name.

Students and faculty members walked out of St. Vincent de Paul High School in Petaluma on Monday morning after receiving an email Sunday night that beloved Principal Patrick Daly would no longer be working at the school.

At around 9:20 p.m., students and parents received an email stating Daly would be “no longer serving as principal of our high school” from the Rev. Bill Donahue, pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Petaluma.

“I will serve as interim principal for day-to-day administrative matters, effective immediately, until a suitable candidate can be found,” Donahue said in the email.

Daly, who ran the school for six years, was considered by some to be a beloved presence at St. Vincent. On Monday both students and parents used terms like “father figure,” “the ultimate leader” and “champion of diversity” to describe him.

No explanation for the sudden departure has been provided by school leadership. Staff were instructed not to speak to the media on the matter; a school spokesperson declined to comment and Donahue could not be reached.

School administrators held a rally on Monday morning to explain the change, students said. Then they, along with school staff, walked out soon after and headed to St. Vincent de Paul Church, located a few blocks away in downtown Petaluma.

Dozens of students, parents and staff stood in front of the towering Catholic Church, expressing their dismay at the sudden change.

“As for student transparency, we've been given everything but transparency. Students don't have any information. Faculty doesn't have any information to share with us and we don't understand why our principal, who has been the backbone of our community, has just been abruptly left,” said Ava Sullivan, 17, ASB student president and senior.

At the walkout, students and parents lauded Daly as a leader who cared deeply for students and who had made significant improvements to the school’s culture since he started in 2017.

Daly’s tenure was not without problems, however. In 2020, the private Catholic school became engulfed in controversy after two Black staff members were fired in mid-June, resulting in condemnation, accusations of racism and angry protests.

