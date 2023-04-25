Supervisor Rabbitt hosts town hall meeting on Penngrove traffic

Supervisor David Rabbitt, whose district includes Petaluma and Penngrove, has announced a community meeting set for next Thursday evening so that the public can discuss “thoughts and concerns about traffic in Penngrove” in a town hall setting.

Rabbitt will be joined at the meeting by county transportation officials from the Public Infrastructure Department and by a consultant currently doing a Penngrove area traffic study.

Residents like Lyndi Brown, chair of the Penngrove Cares Steering Committee, have raised concerns that there is too much traffic and congestion in their community. In response, county supervisors last August allocated $500,000 in traffic mitigation funds to launch a Penngrove traffic study.

“The county is committed to finding solutions that respond to community concerns about traffic and safety on roadways in and around Penngrove,” Rabbitt said in a statement. “Community engagement is key to this process so that community members and stakeholders have an opportunity to share concerns, be informed and provide comments.”

The meeting is Thursday, May 4 at Penngrove Community Hall, 385 Woodward Ave., Penngrove. For more information, or to leave comments online, visit www.penngrovetraffic.com.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.