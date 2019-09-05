Duke’s Spirited Cocktails will bring Duke’s Tiki to Petaluma

When I first put to print that Duke’s Spirited Cocktails of Healdsburg was expanding to Petaluma, into the old Tuttle Drugs location, I was told through the grapevine that they were not ready to make any official announcements. Well, that was back in mid-April and unless I missed it, I never saw any official announcements. Nonetheless, Greg Randall noticed a “Public Notice of Application to Sell Alcoholic Beverages” from the window of 132 Keller St. that listed Duke’s Tiki as the incoming business. So although they do not seem to have made an official announcement, I’d say the cat is out of the bag that Duke’s will bring a tiki bar to Petaluma. However, according to what someone was told while visiting Duke’s in Healdsburg, the new location likely won’t open until 2020 as they are first working to expand the north county location. Hopefully they won’t wait too long because it’s hard to beat the wave of excitement when Petaluma diners learn there is a new and exciting place opening soon.

Read all of Houston Porter’s food and drink news in this week’s Tip of my Tongue.