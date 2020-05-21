Fourth & Sea closes up shop, for now

Fourth & Sea has closed up its longtime location at 4th and C streets. The last fish and chips order went out on May 15 and the sign has come down.

Restaurant representative Ann Heatly posted that the business has thrived at the location for 19 years, “But we are at the age now when we are starting to think what our exit strategy from the restaurant might look like.” They do hope to possibly sell the business, but for that to happen, they would have to bring the building up to newer standards, even though they don’t own the building. “That building has been in continuous operation as a restaurant for 70 years! Bringing it up to current code would not be an insignificant expense.”

She concluded, “Although we don’t know right now exactly when or where we will resurface, we know we will.”

This is a piece of Houston Porter’s weekly Tip of my Tongue column - see all of this week’s food and restaurant news here.