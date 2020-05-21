Subscribe

Fourth & Sea closes up shop, for now

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
May 21, 2020, 9:17AM
Updated 18 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Fourth & Sea has closed up its longtime location at 4th and C streets. The last fish and chips order went out on May 15 and the sign has come down.

Restaurant representative Ann Heatly posted that the business has thrived at the location for 19 years, “But we are at the age now when we are starting to think what our exit strategy from the restaurant might look like.” They do hope to possibly sell the business, but for that to happen, they would have to bring the building up to newer standards, even though they don’t own the building. “That building has been in continuous operation as a restaurant for 70 years! Bringing it up to current code would not be an insignificant expense.”

She concluded, “Although we don’t know right now exactly when or where we will resurface, we know we will.”

This is a piece of Houston Porter’s weekly Tip of my Tongue column - see all of this week’s food and restaurant news here.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine