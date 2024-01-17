Petaluma mobile home park owners, residents square off

Representatives for owners and residents of Petaluma’s Youngstown Mobile Home Park began squaring off in a hearing Wednesday that will determine whether to approve ownership’s bid to raise rents by more than 100%.

The attempted rent hikes at Youngstown, as well as at Little Woods Mobile Villa a few miles south, could potentially disrupt life for the many residents at these parks. The move is also seen as a direct challenge to the city’s newly bolstered mobile home protections.

Following months of advocacy by residents pushed to the edge by rising costs, in July the city tightened rent control on the land mobile homeowners lease beneath their residences, and added several other new rules strengthening resident rights.

In response, park owners at Youngstown and Little Woods announced intentions to shutter the longstanding communities and even filed litigation against the city, saying the new regulations interfered with their ability to stay afloat. But the massive rent hikes proposed at each park triggered an automatic arbitration process, where owners make a case for why allowable increases are insufficient, interfering with their right to a fair return, and residents plead their side.

Youngstown’s arbitration will take place all day Wednesday and potentially Thursday. A decision is expected within 14 days. Little Woods’ arbitration was originally scheduled for next week but was postponed until March.

Arbitrations require a heavy lift. The two sides must gather piles of evidence, find legal representation and expert witnesses, and find a way to pay for it all – a particular burden for residents.

“Hundreds of hours” go into the preparation behind these hearings that are not unlike a court case, which review the “complex legal question (that) fair return requires,” said Bruce Stanton, general counsel with the Golden State Manufactured-home Owners League, a group that advocates for mobile home residents in the legislature, the courts and through local community chapters. Stanton is also the lead attorney representing residents in the Youngstown and Little Woods arbitrations.

What is arbitration?

Arbitration is a government hearing held to determine whether rent increases proposed by park owners give them a reasonable rate of return and are justified. In Sonoma County, the process is overseen by the Sonoma County Community Development Commission.

“Hearings are required under a regulation like this for it to be constitutional. A park owner is entitled to due process, and that's what this hearing provides for them,” Stanton said.

The rules and manner in which the meeting is held are governed by California law. Petaluma’s municipal code outlines additional specifics.

The hearing is automatically triggered after park owners and operators propose a rent increase beyond a 70% Consumer Price Index in the Bay Area (the cost of change in goods and services) or 4% of a park resident’s current rate, whichever is less. Currently, the rate is set at 2.03%.

The city’s rules outline a series of time-sensitive actions. Within a month of notifying residents of the rent increases, owners must notify the city and the city clerk must assign an arbitrator and select a hearing date. It must be held up to 60 days after assigning an arbitrator and cannot be held in December.

About 10 days before the hearing, representatives from both sides are required to meet and exchange evidence they plan to use in good faith.

For Youngstown resident Jodi Johnson, it’s been “months and months” of preparation that included compiling interviews, photographs and other information to bolster their argument.

“I literally, for days, interviewed people … one after the next, after the next. And we compiled, we fact checked, because we never put anything in there that isn’t true,” Johnson said.

Residents at Little Woods, whose arbitration hearing was postponed to March, are grateful for more time to prepare, but “we need an answer,” said Ángeles Cruz, adding that “some residents have expressed an urgency to have their lives back.”

Lawyers representing park owners were not immediately available for comment.

The evidence varies from case to case and depends on the submission of documents and testimony by park representatives or residents, “but it’s largely driven by expert witnesses who are submitting reports” and testimony, along with responses or rebuttals, Stanton said.

“Really, it’s a battle of experts,” he said.

Arbitrators – typically lawyers, judges or someone with Superior Court-level experience in arbitration proceedings – are usually skilled in the rent-dispute process. They should have familiarity with analyzing financial records and have no vested interest in mobile home parks, according to the guidelines as outlined in Petaluma’s municipal code.