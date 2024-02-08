St. Vincent High School seeks to raise $500,000 to avert closure

St. Vincent de Paul High School may face closure if the school doesn’t raise $500,000 by March 30, according to an online fundraiser.

The half-million will be used to “cover a temporary operating deficit which is primarily salaries and benefits for our loyal and dedicated teachers and staff,” the post states. “Much of this financial shortfall is the direct result of increased need for tuition assistance to our most deserving students.”

The GoFundMe page had raised more than $41,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

The appeal for funds comes after school officials announced plans in early December to become an independent Catholic school, signaling the end of 106 years of St. Vincent de Paul Parish leadership since its opening in 1918.

The GoFundMe page follows a previous fundraiser announced by the school to raise $3 million via DonorBox to support the school’s shift toward independence. It is unclear whether the latest fundraiser will be an addition to the existing $3 million goal, which has raised over $26,000 as of Thursday.

The school has undergone numerous changes this school year, beginning with the sudden departure of Principal Patrick Daly in late August. It was alleged soon afterward by St. Vincent de Paul Church’s pastor, Fr. Bill Donahue, that Daly spent tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges on a school credit card, a claim Daly denied.

Daly was temporarily replaced by Donahue until math teacher Tony Greco was appointed interim principal in September.

Despite administrative upheaval, the St. Vincent High School football team won the state championship in December and were celebrated with a parade in downtown Petaluma.

